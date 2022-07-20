Parshat Pinchas: Numbers 25;10-30:1; I Kings 18:46-19:21.

In this week’s Torah portion, our ancestors are preparing to enter the Land of Israel. Once again, God commands Moses to take a census, but what teaches us most is what occurs immediately afterward.

The Promised Land will be divided as an inheritance according to the names the census lists. But there is a problem. Five women step forward and, in making a request, demonstrate the utmost courage. Most of us know them as the daughters of Zelophehad, and their impact changes our tradition from that moment on.

These five go to Moses and ask a question that affects their lives. What about inheritance if a man had no sons, only daughters? Wouldn’t it make sense, rather than leave their father’s name out, to give these women a share of the possessions?

Unsure of how to respond, Moses goes directly to God. Remember, he had just completed a census where only the men were counted. Now, these women bring up a challenge. Amazingly, God says that these women speak the truth. Then, God proceeds to change the law declaring, “If a man dies and has no son, his inheritance shall pass directly to his daughter.”

Step back a moment in the story here; a couple of phenomenal things occur leading up to the celebrated ruling. We see Halachah going through a revision right before our eyes. The census establishes the law, but someone’s just and moral question motivates a new understanding. Just like that, God changes Divine legislation due to the validity, the justice in a contrary view.

Rashi looks at this change and provides some wonderful insight. He taught, in referring to the daughters and this perspective, that “their eyes saw what the eyes of Moses did not.” It is not that Moses was unable to see the validity in the daughters’ claim. Rather, he just was not thinking as they were. Great leaders and the great thinkers ideally have the ability to think from other perspectives, to not only demonstrate empathy and compassion, but to help with that perspective in mind.

So, too, is the case in our own lives. We would like to think that we grasp so much, that we can solve so many different challenges; but often, a different perspective can add light and understanding. Maybe this Torah portion is reminding us not to discount any opinion, any perspective.

If Moses could do this, imagine how much we can do with our minds open. I cannot tell you how many times my children have helped me understand this world. Thank God for the blessing we have to be able to learn from others every single day.

Rabbi Moskowitz is a rabbi at Temple Shir Shalom. This article originally appeared in the JN on July 21, 2005.