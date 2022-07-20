Abby Rubin says that growing up in Cleveland, Ohio, her family taught her at a young age that giving back was a core value.

Repair the World Detroit nominated Abby Rubin, 31, of Detroit as Volunteer of the Week for her passion to give back.

“As a Repair the World Detroit alumna and in her involvement with NEXTGen Detroit, Abby has created many opportunities to engage and create positive change in our Detroit and Jewish community,” said Rebecca Steinman-DeGroot, city director of Repair the World Detroit.

Rubin says that growing up in Cleveland, Ohio, her family taught her at a young age that giving back was a core value.

“I used to do telethons through Super Sunday at the Jewish Federation in Cleveland,” Rubin explained.

“But since I was so little, and my voice sounded so young, no one ever wanted to give me money. So, I continued to help where I could. Whether that was collecting donation cards from people or just checking in with the adults to see where I could offer my hand.”

Volunteering and helping wherever is needed just became part of Rubin’s life.

“I grew up in such a fortunate space. Being a part of a lovely Jewish community in Cleveland that looks very similar to the one in Detroit, I got to go to Camp Wise (Jewish overnight camp in Cleveland) as a camper then became a staff member. I was there for 17 summers.”

Rubin says she was aware of the privilege she had growing up and wanted to give back to the world what she was given.

In 2014, Rubin made the jump to move to Detroit.

“I was in the second cohort of the national fellowship as a Repair the World Education Fellow in 2014, and I applied to go to Pittsburgh. But since I went to University of Michigan for school, they thought I would know so much more about Detroit, so I was placed here.”

Rubin said she was terrified, knowing nothing about Detroit at the time. But when she moved here that quickly changed. “I moved here to volunteer for a year, and I absolutely fell in love,” she said.

During her first year, Rubin learned about the education system in Detroit, volunteered and ran different volunteer programs at five different afterschool programs. She also got involved with the Jewish Federation of Metro Detroit and the rest was history.

“NEXTGen Detroit is the reason that I’m still in Detroit. If I hadn’t made the connections with the staff and the community that I built when I was a Repair the World Fellow, I would have still loved my time here, but I wouldn’t have stayed.”

Rubin says she originally planned to move to Chicago after her fellowship. Now she lives in Detroit, working as a children’s librarian at the Westland Public Library while building relationships through NEXTGen Detroit as vice president of the executive board.

Rubin says she’s in Detroit to stay and encourages those who have the time to come out to a NEXTGen Detroit volunteer event.

To learn about more volunteer events through NEXTGen Detroit visit https://jlive.app.

If you would like to nominate someone to be the next volunteer of the week, send a nomination with a short paragraph telling us why to socialmedia@thejewishnews.com.