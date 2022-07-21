Adding an Emotional Support Dog reaps benefits for bereaved and staff alike.

Kim Raznik, executive director of Clover Hill Park Cemetery, was looking for some sunshine to brighten up her family’s life — and there’s nothing quite like bringing home a new puppy to accomplish that goal.

So, it was last January when Raznik, along with her two daughters, ages 15 and 18, welcomed “Violet,” an 8-week-old English Cream Golden Retriever born in the hinterlands of Howell, into their Birmingham home. As a full-time working mother with her kids in school during the day, she decided to bring Violet to the office for convenience. That choice had a cascading effect falling under the law of “unintended consequences.”

“I brought Violet home at just 8 weeks old, and I brought her to work, and she had a temperament to just lay next to people. When they saw her, and when they petted her, they just felt better,” Raznik says.

Violet seemingly melded into the workings of Clover Hill and its operations, Raznik explains. As one of Detroit’s oldest and most prestigious Jewish cemeteries, constant looming logistical issues and the nature of the work all lent to a longing for perpetual cathartic release. Enter Violet.

“The phenomenal thing is that having Violet on site has changed the culture here, and not only for our guests and families but for the staff as well,” Raznik says, “so creating a safe space for people to come and visit a loved one or to bury a loved one is our priority.”

Unsurprisingly, emotions are often high in Raznik’s line of work, where conflict can play an outsized role. Violet’s presence has had a rippling effect on families and, interestingly, the staff, too, who take their work seriously, given the gravity of their roles.

“The grounds crew has been here for a while,” Raznik explains. Most of Clover Hill’s employees have been with the organization for decades, including, Raznik says, the ground’s superintendent, who has been on the job since the 1990s.

Although Violet stays at the office, the grounds crew visit her there.

“They take their jobs very seriously and very personally,” she says, adding, “when they come in and they’re greeted by the dog, and it’s very soothing.”

Bereaved families, the clientele of Clover Hill, have embraced the canine addition universally. Raznik cited several instances where grieving spouses and children became disarmed after Violet greeted them.

“Recently, a family came in after an unexpected death to purchase a plot, and the wife of the deceased, along with her two adult children and their spouses, walked in visibly unsettled,” Raznik explains. “No sooner had they sat down when Violet came into the office, lovingly wagging her tail, and what should have been a business-like, compassionate discussion turned into who got to play with Violet next.”

The family became relaxed and were able to proceed with the arrangements.

Violet had done her job well!