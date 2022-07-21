Dr. Jeff London reflects on his childhood journey with his bicycle.

When it came to learning how to ride a two-wheeler, I was a late bloomer. But it wasn’t for lack of trying. Every spring, my dad would take off my training wheels and run behind me, holding onto the back of my bike. And every year, when he would let go, I would immediately tumble to the grass on either side of the sidewalk. My hopes were yet again crushed. I might try it a few more times, but I quickly gave up.

I don’t recall being teased or taunted about this. Actually, other kids in the neighborhood were pulling for me to figure it out. But that support didn’t help me stay on my bicycle. Until one year, when things just clicked. My dad again ran behind me, holding on just like before; amazingly, when he let it go, this time I just kept on riding on my own all the way to the end of the block. I recall hopping off with the help of a brick wall for support. I felt like I had just won the World Series with a homer in the ninth inning.

Somehow, with renewed confidence in my balance, I also figured out how to start and stop on my own that day. Proudly, I rode my bike up and down the block with my friends, older and younger, who had mastered the process well before I had. I finally had joined the club. That day when I finally figured out how to stay balanced on my bicycle still ranks among the greatest days of my life. I had wheels. Endless possibilities loomed ahead of me.

Later that afternoon, I asked a friend to accompany me on a ride around the block. He asked if I was sure I was ready, and I pseudo-casually nodded. We headed north on the sidewalk on Pinehurst, turned left onto the street on Cambridge (a small side street one block north of Seven Mile Road) and then left again onto Monte Vista. I had walked around the block to Monte Vista many times to visit my friends, but this was different. This time, I was on my chariot in the street. My friend asked again if I were sure about this “round the block” plan. About `half-way down Monte Vista, I suddenly realized what he meant. Looming ahead of us was Seven Mile Road, the big street that I had only been allowed to cross at a light with an adult. Oops!

Just as I was about to change my mind, a car turned off Seven Mile onto Monte Vista. I froze on my bike, in the middle of the street. The driver saw me coming and glided to a stop. I took my feet off the pedals, held on and gently rammed right into the front of the stopped car and promptly fell off my bike onto the road. I’m sure I started crying. Other than my pride, I was OK. But the neighborhood watch went into overdrive. My Monte Vista friends, who had witnessed my accident, ran (or rode) around the block to Pinehurst to alert my parents. And my mom and dad came running (not riding) around the block to make sure I was still alive. I had literally fallen off my pedestal, but I still felt like my neighborhood was in my corner. And I somehow found a way to “get back on the bicycle” and slowly rode back home, carefully leaving the plan to tackle bicycling on dreaded Seven Mile Road for another day.

For a 9-year-old boy, the ramifications of riding a bicycle were huge. The world (or at least the few blocks near my house) was now open to me. I could ride to the playground nearby or to school friends’ houses. But it was not until a few years later that I would come to realize how much that newfound freedom could mean.

When I was almost 12, my parents, looking for a bigger house for our growing family, decided to move to Roselawn, about one mile east and a half-mile south of our home on Pinehurst. I was not consulted in this decision to leave my cherished neighborhood. We moved just after school was out, so that I could finish sixth grade at MacDowell, where I had started in kindergarten. This theoretically left me with a whole summer to adjust to my new surroundings, before the start of junior high, which, for me, most significantly, meant an adjustment to a new softball field … an arena where no one knew who I was or had any idea of my batting and fielding skills. (Talk about pressure!)

With my mom’s encouragement, I watched the field at Bagley Elementary as it filled up with kids in the early afternoon of a nice early summer day. I cautiously walked over with my glove and bat. It was time for my first pick-up softball game at my new home field. I looked around and saw 20 or 25 guys who I had never met. I was truly a stranger in a strange land. I stood there, silently watching, as the captains each chose 10 players for their respective softball squads. As they reached the end of the choose-up, I realized that I and a few others were not going to be picked that day to play. There were no tryouts or auditions. They picked the guys they knew, of course.

As I watched the game unfold, I saw a wide variety of talent on that field. Some of the guys were great fielders and power hitters, way out of my league. Some, like me, were good solid ballplayers who could catch and hit pretty well. And some guys really stunk. But it didn’t matter. What mattered was getting picked. Or not getting picked. How would I ever be able to show these guys what I could do?

I trudged home with my bat and glove with the secure knowledge that my summer was going to suck. My mom tried to give me a pep talk to no avail. I think I tried again the next day with no better results. I was quickly back home again, throwing a ball against the wall by myself. And that’s when I devised my new brilliant plan for that summer, a plan which specifically required the services of my now trusted friend, my bike.

As I tossed the ball against the wall, I realized that my old neighborhood was really not that far away. I would have to ride three blocks north, up to my former nemesis, Seven Mile. For the next mile or so, I could ride on the sidewalks, all the way past Wyoming to my former neighborhood, where I would find all my pals waiting for me. We could head over to my old home field at MacDowell. There I knew I would be picked for a game, based on my known natural abilities. Now I just had to convince my mom and dad.

It wasn’t easy. They encouraged me to find a way to show or tell these new guys that I was a ball player. But I just didn’t have that skill in my social arsenal of tricks. Instead, I pleaded to my parents, with tears in my eyes. I reminded them how I had been uprooted from the place that I loved, where I had fit in so perfectly. As I saw them weakening (probably to save their sanity that summer), I agreed to intermittently keep trying at Bagley to get picked for a game. But, in the meantime, I just needed to get back to MacDowell and my old homies.

So that’s what I did for the next three or four weeks. My trusty steed carried me back to a place where everybody knew my name. I happily played ball all day and probably scrounged lunch from one of my friend’s mothers. And I returned to my new home on my bike via the same route in reverse, arriving in time for dinner.

Until one day, when I walked over to Bagley, probably at my mom’s urging and, for some reason, only 16 or 18 kids had shown up by choose-up time. I finally got to play, probably catcher or right field. And I showed enough baseball skills that at the next full choose-up, I was picked … not first or second pick, but not last pick either … right in the middle. I now felt like I belonged!

I debated continuing my rides to the old neighborhood. I was tempted to return to a place where I felt more firmly established in the pecking order. I missed being an integral part of my old gang.

But a bigger part of me realized that it was time to move on. As the Bible and Pete Seeger say: “To everything, there is a season, turn turn turn!” It was my turn, my time to find a place in my new neighborhood.

So, my bike went back into the garage for less frequent use. Like all great teachers, mentors, rabbis and parents, my bike knew when it was needed and when I was OK on my own. My two-wheeled buddy had helped me get through a rough transition. This foreshadowed the day when I would trade my bike wheels for the almighty allure of a car.

Spoiler alert: My love affair with my bicycle was far from over. But we were definitely taking a break.