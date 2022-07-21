This is the league’s 10th season, the ninth at the Links of Novi.

It was a runaway in the team standings of the B’nai B’rith Golf League with 10 weeks of the 17-week season in the book.

Mike Klinger and Kerry Chaben were well in front of the other 11 teams with 123 points.

The six teams behind Klinger and Chaben were bunched up: Larry Shapiro/Bob Shapiro/Chuck Houmaian (108), David Swimmer/Jody Mendelson (107), Isaac Pickell/Rick Spalter (106), Dale Taub/Gary Klinger (105), Marc Ruskin/Jeff Novick (104) and Josh Baker/Josh Harvith (101).

Mike Klinger led the league’s individual standings through 10 weeks with 59 points. He was one point in front of Taub (58), and four points in front of Stu Zorn, Bob Shapiro/Houmaian and Pickell, who all had 55 points.

Baker and Gary Klinger (each 53 ½) and Ryan Vieder (53) rounded out the top eight of 24 individuals.

This is the league’s 10th season, the ninth at the Links of Novi. League golfers play nine holes each Thursday.