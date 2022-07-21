Rebecca Goldberg explains how the project came to life.

Jewish producer, DJ and live performer Rebecca Goldberg, who specializes in electronic and experimental music, has recently released a journey of sounds through her home state of Michigan and the Greater Detroit area.

The release is part of a new project for UK-based BBC Radiophonic Workshop, which launched an interactive audio and visual experience called Travel Agency Journeys during the COVID-19 pandemic that allows listeners to “travel” to destinations around the world. From Tehran’s Grand Bazaar to a gondola ride in Venice, the journeys are entirely diverse in nature. Yet for Goldberg, her project hones in on Michigan’s best.

The musician and recording artist, who is based in Royal Oak and is a member of the National Council of Jewish Women, included 13 field recordings of both cultural and personal significance in her Travel Agency Journey, which she curated herself.

Here’s how Goldberg says the project came to life.

How did you discover BBC Radiophonic Workshop?

RG: I am a subscriber of a UK-based magazine called Electronic Sound. In spring 2021, it printed a blurb about the New BBC Radiophonic Workshop and its Travel Agency program. I got very excited when I read that they were looking for recordists to submit samples of their work to be included. I am constantly using field recordings in my original productions and am familiar with the history of the original BBC Radiophonic Workshop and its groundbreaking work in experimental and electronic music.

How long did the project take to complete?

RG: After submitting my sample recordings to the Radiophonic Workshop in May 2021, they contacted me back asking me to curate a trip to Detroit and the Great Lakes. I started formulating the various location ideas and taking the recordings almost immediately. I finished my submission at the end of July, so three months in total.

Why Michigan landmarks?

RG: As a lifelong resident of Michigan and creative ambassador of the area, it made sense for me to curate a trip based on my home region. Since the BBC is based in the UK, it was a great opportunity for them to have recordings from this part of the world as well.

How did you select your locations?

RG: I wanted to hone in on some areas that sound very familiar to Detroiters/Michiganders and could give outsiders an authentic glimpse of what it sounds like to be here. Some of the locations, like the Old Presque Isle Lighthouse Bell and the Marathon Refinery, are landmark highlights. Some, like roller skating the Dequindre Cut, focus more on an experience.

Is there one location that holds more meaning above the others?

RG: Many of the locations are of personal significance to me and are the sonic representation of my lifetime of experiences here. I grew up spending every summer camping with my family on Lake Huron, so to capture and share the Kayak to Turnip Rock recording is a personal keepsake as well.

The Rivera Court at the Detroit Institute of Arts is an absolute must-visit for anyone in or coming to the city of Detroit. It is distinctly known as a visual space adorned in the frescos of Mexican artist Diego Rivera, but it also has a very unique and soothing soundscape. There are different things that make each location meaningful and therefore are equally important for the whole journey.

What was the creative and recording process like?

RG: An interesting thing about field recording is that in many ways, it is a very passive process. The locations are the subjects, and they truly create the sounds; I am just a conduit with a recorder. The recording process can be very personalized and varies amongst recordists. I am a firm believer in first takes and try not to overthink when it comes to recording. Sounds are in flux and are dependent on many factors out of my control, like weather, traffic patterns, amount of people in a public space, etc. You never know what you might capture and also never know what you might have missed. For me, this is the thrill of field recording.

Why is it important to you to share the sounds of Michigan with the world?

RG: Just like our population, we are a very sonically diverse region with city sounds, nature sounds, industrial landscapes and the largest group of freshwater lakes on Earth. It was crucial for me to capture the variety in our soundscapes to parallel the diversity of our inhabitants.

You’re very passionate about experimental music. What draws you to this type of sound?

RG: Sounds are always around us. Some are intentional and we categorize them as music, but what about the sounds of life? Really listening and taking it all in, creating without parameters and conventions is the basis of experimental music. To quote one of my biggest inspirations, John Cage, “Everything we do is music.”

Is there a connection between your Jewish values and your music?

RG: Music is a communal experience and a common language. In Jewish tradition, community is the core of our relationships. As Jews, we strive to create communities that manifest justice, holiness and peace. My music and the process of making it is a constant reminder that our lives are a precious gift.

Rebecca Goldberg’s full track list for her journey through Detroit and Michigan:

Belle Isle Beach (Detroit) Brood X Cicadas At Cherry Hill Nature Preserve (Superior Charter Township) Detroit Zen Center (Hamtramck) Eastern Market (Detroit) Honey Bee Market – La Colmena (Detroit) Kayak to Turnip Rock (Port Austin) Lake Michigan (Ludington) Marathon Refinery (Detroit) Old Presque Isle Lighthouse Bell (Presque Isle) Outdoor Warning Siren System (Ferndale) Rivera Court at the Detroit Institute Of Arts (Detroit,) Rollerskating the Dequindre Cut (Detroit) Tahquamenon Falls (Tahquamenon Falls State Park)

Listen to Rebecca Goldberg’s Travel Journeys at https://storyplayer.pilots.bbcconnectedstudio.co.uk/experience/radiophonic-travelagency-detroit.