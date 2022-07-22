July 26 marks one year since Danny Raskin’s passing.

The past year has been a good one at the JN. We’ve had some interesting stories to report regarding the Michigan, American, Israeli and global Jewish communities.

However, one huge element has been missing. For the first time since the JN was founded, over the past year, the newspaper did not publish anything by Danny Raskin (1919-2021). Danny passed away at the age of 102 on July 26, 2021, and since then, we’ve missed his weekly column. More to the point, everyone at the JN has missed Danny Raskin the person.

Danny was an icon at the JN. He wrote for six different editors, including the legendary Philip Slomovitz, who hired Danny from the Detroit News in 1942. Subsequently, Danny wrote every week for the JN until his final column on June 26, 2021. Indeed, just search for “Danny Raskin” in the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History and you will discover that he was cited on nearly 11,000 pages. It is good to know that Danny will live on in the Archive.

When I began working with the Detroit Jewish News Foundation in 2012, I soon learned there was a legend in the house. Much like “Elvis,” the type of celebrity that needs no introduction, at the Jewish News that person was “Danny.”

Danny’s first columns were his “Youth’s Listening Posts.” He was 23 years old and wrote largely about young Jews fighting in World War II. I especially liked his poem in the Oct. 23, 1942, issue of the JN: “When Hitler’s Goose is Cooked.” His work in the Feb. 2, 1943, JN, was much more poignant: “To Master Sgt. Meyer Levin” is a poem about a bombardier on a combat flight. It was dedicated to Sgt. Levin, who was unfortunately killed in action.

After the war, Danny’s weekly “Listening Post” became the place to read about social happenings for the young in Detroit’s Jewish community. In 1964, he debuted a second column, his famous “Best of Everything.” From then until 1986, Raskin wrote two columns a week, and worked as the paper’s top ad salesman!

Danny’s reviews of local restaurants were the core of his “Best of Everything” columns, but he also added society news, old (sometimes corny) jokes and shared mazel tovs for individuals. Readers loved it; restaurant owners were especially enamored with Danny’s work.

Danny had a distinct philosophy regarding restaurant reviews: “I’ll never bum-rap a restaurant because I know how much it costs just to put that damn key in the door! … If I had a bad experience, I would tell the owner what to do to fix it.” For more insights in Danny’s own words, see David Sachs’ interview with him in the June 14, 2012, JN.

When Danny passed, the Aug. 5, 2021, issue of the JN, which was devoted to his life and career, held numerous advertisements from restauranters honoring Danny. Not too many food critics would generate such an outpouring of good will.

Beyond Restaurant Reviews

Danny had adventures beyond dining in Detroit. In 1949, for example, he worked with a famous author, Erle Stanley Gardner, and local Rabbi Joshua Sperka to clear falsely accused Jewish Detroiter Louis Gross of murder charges and obtain his release from prison (Aug. 9, 1949, JN).

Danny also earned accolades from his colleagues. In the March 27, 1992, 50th anniversary issue of the JN, Executive Editor and Publisher of the JN Arthur Horwitz said: “Danny Raskin continues to be a foundation of this paper. There is probably nobody in this arena who’s been at it for 50 years.”

Little did Horwitz know that Danny would still be writing 29 years later. In 2021, he related that “Danny Raskin was the Lou Gehrig and the Cal Ripkin Jr. of column writing.” Indeed, it is possible that Danny was the longest-tenured journalist in American history.

Danny took a fall at his West Bloomfield condo in June 2021 and broke several ribs. In typical Raskin-style, however, as he lay in his bed in a nursing facility, Danny was still planning ahead. When the JN’s Editorial Director Jackie Headapohl and Associate Editor David Sachs visited him shortly before he passed, he pitched his idea for a new column. Danny would replace his iconic “Best of Everything” column with a new one called “Rearview Mirror,” in which he would reflect upon his century of personal history in Detroit.

Sadly, Danny passed a few days later. Obituaries appeared in national publications such as the Jewish Telegraph Agency (JTA), in local media like the Detroit Free Press and Detroit Public Television, and in online sources in the U.S. and Israel.

“He was one of the most unique people I’ve ever met,” longtime Jewish News copy editor, now associate editor, David Sachs told the JTA. “He enjoyed life to the fullest, and he had the highest standards for his writing.”

“I think it’s just remarkable that up until the very end he had his wits about him, and he was planning for the future,” said Jackie Headapohl, the JN’s current director of editorial services. “He was still talking about writing. Who does that when they’re 102?”

Danny himself summed-up the essence of his career in his interview with Sachs: “I enjoyed the days then, and I enjoy the days today. It’s a good ride. I try to have a lot of fun.”

In his honor, I’ll end with one of Danny’s “oldie but goodies:”

“Three grandmothers are sitting on a park bench. The first one lets out a heartfelt ‘Oy!’ A few minutes after that, the second grandmother sighs deeply and says, ‘Oy vey!’ A few minutes after that, the third lady brushes away a tear and moans, ‘Oy veyizmir!’ To which the first grandma replies, ‘I thought we agreed that we weren’t going to talk about our grandchildren!’” (It seems to me that a drum rimshot and a cymbal crash should be inserted here).

When a singular personality passes, one often hears the phrase “There will never be another …” In this case, Danny more than deserves this epitaph. You are missed, Danny Raskin.