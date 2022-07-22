From healthcare to Jewish programming, Dr. Monica Woll Rosen is an important part of the community.

Dr. Monica Woll Rosen didn’t always have her eyes set on becoming a physician, but she knew she wanted to pursue a career that would ultimately give back to the community.

First, she tried following a path in contemporary history, but later pivoted to the medical field.

“I know it sounds cliche,” she explains, “but I wanted to do something that would help people, and I specifically wanted to work in women’s health.”

Now an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Michigan Medical School, where she completed her residency in 2017, Rosen specializes in pediatric and adolescent gynecology.

It’s a difficult job, she says, but one that’s highly rewarding. Her practice includes general OBGYN, but she also specializes in adolescents with gynecologic concerns such as those with abnormal periods or endometriosis.

“Being with women in both their happiest and saddest moments is incredibly humbling,” Rosen describes. “Being with women when they deliver babies, experiencing the joy that they have with them … but also being there for teenagers as they navigate surgery for a large pelvic mass is rewarding in a different way.”

Growing up in West Bloomfield, Rosen received her medical degree from the University of Wisconsin, later moving to Ann Arbor to pursue her residency and fellowship, where she has remained since. Now an important part of the area’s medical community, Rosen was even voted as Ann Arbor’s Favorite OBGYN in 2021 by the Ann Arbor Family Press.

Supporting a Jewish Community

Yet her work doesn’t stop and end with healthcare. Rosen is also deeply ingrained in Ann Arbor’s Jewish community, where she recently completed her term as the president of the Ann Arbor Orthodox Minyan. She is currently serving on the board of the Hebrew Day School of Ann Arbor where her children go to school.

As a parent of three, it’s important to Rosen to focus her volunteer efforts on education.

“The Hebrew Day School is really a unique gem,” she explains. “We’ve been thrilled by what our kids have learned and experienced through the school.”

In her board work, Rosen serves as chair of the committee on trustees. She works on helping the board elect board members that are a good fit, enhancing PTO, organizing events and building a strong parent community within the school.

What resonates with Rosen and her husband, Ben, about the Hebrew Day School of Ann Arbor, she says, is the school’s emphasis on inspiring a love of learning. It’s what motivated her to join the board.

“We’re very happy to attend a community day school,” Rosen explains. “The mission of the school is to create a joyful community of learners.”

In addition to her volunteer work with the school, Rosen was also highly active in organizing grassroots Shabbat activities for children during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic. At Burns Park, she hosted a community Tot Shabbat for younger kids and a mini-minyan for elementary-aged kids, giving them a chance to safely socialize.

“It built community among both parents and kids,” she says.

Using her medical knowledge and passion for Jewish community building, Rosen’s summer plans include being the Camp Doctor at Camp Ramah Eastern Great Lakes, which is a new Ramah for kids from the Detroit, Cleveland and Pittsburgh communities.

Rosen’s involvement in the Jewish community goes way back to her childhood years, when she attended Hillel Day School. She later attended Frankel Jewish Academy, where she was in the school’s very first graduating class.

Finding Balance

Balancing a family of three (which includes her children Solomon, Gabriel and Mira), her career and her volunteer work isn’t always easy, but Rosen says it’s possible with the help of her family and friends.

“I have a lot of support,” she explains. “My parents and my sister live in Metro Detroit and they are extremely helpful.”

Plus, “the Jewish community in Ann Arbor is like another family as well,” she adds. “People are eager and happy to help when needed.”

Her husband, she explains, is also her rock. “Managing the kids’ school and activities in addition to our work schedules is often a jigsaw puzzle that we work together to figure out.”

Outside of family, work and volunteering, Rosen enjoys tennis, reading and playing mah jong, which she plays weekly. Yet most of her efforts are focused on her family and achieving one simple goal: “raising healthy and kind children.”