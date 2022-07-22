Ted Simmons, the former Southfield High School baseball star who was a 2021 inductee into the Baseball Hall of Fame, received the Hank Greenberg Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award.

After a year off in 2020 and a change of dates in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hank Greenberg Memorial Golf and Tennis Invitational returned to its early June date this year.

“And it went off without a hitch,” said Don Rudick, the new executive director of the Michigan Jewish Sports Foundation, which puts on the invitational.

Rudick said there were 112 golfers, about a dozen tennis and pickleball players, and 40 people who came just to the dinner June 6 at Franklin Hills Country Club in Farmington Hills.

Eighteen volunteers kept the day and evening running smoothly, Rudick said.

Ted Simmons, the former Southfield High School baseball star who was a 2021 inductee into the Baseball Hall of Fame, received the Hank Greenberg Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Ted didn’t play golf, but he met all the golfers at the first tee,” Rudick said.

Mike Stone was the emcee for the traditional sports panel discussion held during the dinner.

He was joined by Simmons, CBS News and 60 Minutes correspondent Armen Katayen (recipient of the Dick Schaap Memorial Award for Media Excellence), and Arn Tellum, vice chairman of the Detroit Pistons.

Tellum filled in for Steve Greenberg, Hank Greenberg’s son, who couldn’t make it to the invitational.

Among the celebrity golfers were ex-Pistons star Dave Bing and former University of Michigan basketball coach John Beilein, now senior player development adviser for the Pistons.

The 31-year-old invitational benefits the Karmanos Cancer Institute at the Lawrence and Idell Weisberg Cancer Treatment Center in Farmington Hills.