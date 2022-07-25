Wilbat, 68, has been showing his work in Michigan for decades and has continuing Jewish customers in the state.

James Wilbat is bringing artistic glass Judaica objects to Michigan for the summer art fairs. Although he doesn’t practice Judaism, his wife and children do; and he joins in the traditions.

Menorahs and dreidels will be among the pieces he will display at the Orchard Lake Fine Art Show, July 30-31, near Maple and Orchard Lake roads in West Bloomfield. He also regularly brings his work to Ann Arbor and Birmingham events.

“I started making Judaica products after I got married in 1986 to my lovely wife, Cara, who runs my business,” Wilbat said. “I surprised her with a menorah for Chanukah, and her relatives started seeing what I did. They urged me to do other things for presents.

“I started doing dreidels because I have a familiar design in one or two of my paperweights. After the menorahs and dreidels, I started doing personalized kiddish cups for the relatives for bar mitzvahs and bat mitzvahs and yads to read the Torah.

“Each time I conquered something that I was happy with, I would push myself with one more. What other items could I make out of glass? They’ve been a big hit for me.”

Wilbat, 68, has been showing his work in Michigan for decades and has made many friends.

“I have continuing Jewish customers in Michigan,” said Wilbat, whose work also is shown in galleries. “They’ve become friends and invited me to their houses. I can stay and save on hotel bills or just have dinner with them. They’re no longer just clients. They’re supportive of my work, and I really appreciate that.

“I’ve been doing summer art fairs since 1985. I get to see a lot of wonderful people because of the relationships I’ve had. I see all my friends on the circuit. Even battling the weather, it’s fun being outside on weekends.”

Wilbat, who is attracted to color, started out painting. He moved to ceramics with an urge to enter three-dimensional work but was not satisfied with the glazing. A friend encouraged him to move into glass.

In 2022, he earned prizes that included an Award of Excellence from the Boca Raton Museum of Art Show, Award of Excellence from the Lincoln Roscoe Art Show in Chicago and a Judges Selection Award from the Cain Park Arts Festival in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

He also has been on the jury of art programs.

Wilbat, who earned his bachelor’s of fine arts degree from Illinois State University and his master’s of fine arts degree from the University of Kansas, lives in suburban Chicago and drives 12 miles to his studio.

Artistry endeavors merge ancient glassblowing approaches with modern theories of design. His style has grown by calling upon his background in ceramics and experience in drawing and painting. His equipment includes a furnace, reheat chamber and specialized ovens.

This year, he joins about 100 other artists in West Bloomfield, where there will be various kinds of distinctive artworks in many materials joined by a variety of food booths and entertainers. The event, organized by Patty Narozny, runs from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.

All art is juried and handmade in America.

Food includes services by Flavors of Jamaica, El Patio Mexican Restaurant, Intu Tea, Cinnabon, Zingerman’s Gelato, Little Jimmy’s Italian Ice, Sheepdog Kettle Corn and Detroit Smoothie Spot. Entertainment lines up Saturday and Sunday with Sheila Landis in the Sunday programming.

Professional Artist Awards will be presented at 3 p.m. Saturday based on technique/execution, originality and booth appearance. Youth Awards will be presented at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Raymond James Youth Art Competition.

“Probably eight years ago, I first did Patty’s show in West Bloomfield and picked up her other shows in Florida,” Wilbat said. “I like her as a director, and she’s got things pretty well organized.

“I’ve been showing in Michigan since 1986 so I have a big following and customer base there. They’ve supported me so graciously during the years I’ve been doing glass.”

Details

The Orchard Lake Fine Art Show runs Saturday-Sunday, July 30-31, near Maple and Orchard Lake roads in West Bloomfield. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. $5. Free parking behind the medical building. (248) 762-2462. Hotworks.org.