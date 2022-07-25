Members of the community and persons served by JARC had a ball learning to line dance.
Tai Chi, Ceramics and Line Dancing were the three types of classes available in June.

JARC is excited to roll out Hobbies and Hangouts, a program of Making Community Connections. It’s a free opportunity for community members and persons served by JARC to explore a new hobby together with the goal of forming friendships. The hope is that some groups may choose to continue their new hobbies even after the exploration period.

Three different types of Hobbies and Hangouts classes were available to explore in June including Tai Chi, Ceramics and Line Dancing. Half of each class consisted of persons served by JARC and the other half of the class were members of the community.  

Participants enjoyed their experiences, and more types of classes are being planned. Anyone interested in an upcoming class should contact Jessica Tierney at jessicatierney@jarc.org. 

Linda Markowitz has fun with ceramics with persons served by JARC.
Maxine Lipton gets her hands dirty learning ceramics.
Persons served by JARC joined community members in a Tai Chi class.
JN Staff

