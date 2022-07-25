Miriam Maor discusses making aliyah and living in Israel.

Miriam Maor, 50, made aliyah with her family from Southfield in 2007 and moved into Ramat Beit Shemesh, about 25 miles west of Jerusalem, where she still resides.

JN: Where did you grow up?

Miriam: I grew up in Palo Alto, Calif., and went to South Peninsula Hebrew Day School, which was a Bnei Akiva school. We sang all of the stanzas of “Kachol v’Lavan,” which hardly anybody knows.

JN: So, you had a strong Zionist education?

Miriam: Yes, until I moved to Pittsburgh. I went to Lubavitch school there, and then I went to Yavne seminary in Cleveland.

JN: What schools and shul did your family attend?

Miriam: My son learned at the Yeshiva of Toledo, and my other kids were in Bais Yehudah and Darchei Torah. We davened at Machon L’Torah and now Rabbi and Mrs. J. live right across the street from me! I also taught at Bais Yaakov.

JN: What was the motivation behind your aliyah?

Miriam: First of all, we always wanted to live in Israel. This is HaShem’s land, which He gave to us, so this is where we’re supposed to be.

Also, a few things were happening at that time. My brother got married in Israel in 2004 and, when we got back to Michigan, we felt drawn back to Israel. A year later, Gush Katif [in Gaza] was being evacuated, and I remember sitting at the computer watching videos of it and crying. I thought I’d rather have my kids be garbage cleaners in Israel than live comfortably in America because Israel is where we should be.

JN: What was your aliyah flight like?

Miriam: We had six young kids and the youngest two were babies. We were obviously the last ones off the plane and then we were processed. It was a great feeling to be making aliyah, but there were some hard times at the beginning.

JN: What are you doing now?

Miriam: I am a fitness instructor: Zumba, toning, spinning. And now I’m also learning yoga. I also work for an organization called Pointed Discovery, where we listen to phone conversations of incarcerated individuals in the United States to find out information on criminal activity.

JN: What are your kids up to?

Miriam: Yehuda, 30, is an auto engineer who changes regular cars into racing cars. Nechama Shira, 28, is an editor for a scientist. Yechezkel, 25, is currently living in Jerusalem, learning Chinese medicine and is an aide to elderly patients. Zahava, 21, is working in Hadassah Hospital as a nurse’s aide and also in a pub. Tzivia, 16, is in 11th grade and is wonderful with animals and art. Betzalel, 15, is in ninth grade and composes and remixes beautiful songs, designs art online and helps his friends with their computers.

JN: What do you love about living in Israel?

Miriam: I feel that just by living day-to-day life, everything’s a mitzvah because I’m doing it in Israel. And I love my community.

JN: What do you miss about living in Michigan?

Miriam: I miss the people and Trader Joe’s.

JN: Do you have a message for anyone back in Michigan about living in Israel?

Miriam: The best thing a Jewish person can do is connect with HaShem, the Torah and His land. My stepfather gave me a book called Eretz Israel in the Parashah, and every time things are not easy here, I read this book. It talks about how certain mitzvot, like benching, are so much more meaningful in Israel.

Also, I felt that if we didn’t move, I was just going to get a new car and redo my house. Here, I can do all of that and it’s a mitzvah. Everything’s infused with Kedushah [holiness] because I’m living here. My mother told me that anyone who makes aliyah is paying to live here; there’s a famous saying: “Eretz Israel is acquired by hardships.” But it’s definitely worth it.