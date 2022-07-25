The Soup Troupe also contributes hats, scarves, hand-sewn masks, foot warmers, backpacks and more to the folks ROFUM serves.

Congregation Shir Tikvah Sisterhood’s Tikkun Olam Soup Troupe has formed a partnership with the Hospitality House Food Bank, located in Commerce.

The food bank not only provides food to the underprivileged community three times a week, but also diapers, household products and more. Because of the food bank’s help, the Soup Troupe now provides their friends at Royal Oak First United Methodist Church (ROFUM) items they can use in their daily lunch program like fruit cups and individual crunchy snacks, and much more.

The Soup Troupe, consisting of seven women from CST Sisterhood’s Tikkun Olam committee, meet in the CST kitchen every other week to create a hot meal from donations they receive. The finished product is delivered to ROFUM for distribution to the homeless and underprivileged. ROFUM has been feeding approximately 50 people, five days a week for the last 22 years.

For the six years the Soup Troupe has been cooking, they have depended on the ladies in the group or congregants to donate items. That sustained them on its own until the Troupe received a cold call letter from the Hospitality House Food Bank in December 2021 that introduced themselves, explained who they serve and mentioned they have extra food.

The food bank asked if they would be interested, and Karen Sage, chair of CST Sisterhood Tikkun Olam, hopped on the opportunity immediately.

“They’ve been providing us with the raw materials so to speak, the cans of beans and the fresh produce, and we do the prepping and cooking and then we give our food to the church,” Sage said. “And they also have things they donate that we send directly to the church like fruit cups, bags of chips and juice boxes that they give the guests at their church every day.”

Once a one-to-one relationship between the Soup Troupe and the church has now become a three-way relationship.

“If (the food bank) has five pounds of turkey lunch meat they got from Forgotten Harvest, they’ll call me and I’ll say to hang on to it, we’ll be right over to pick it up. Then we give it to the church, and they use it to make their sandwiches. It’s just a win-win for everybody,” Sage said. “Recently, we got three cases of tomatoes. We prep and freeze them so when we make chili or something, we have them. Nothing is going to waste.”

Sage believes the “sisterhood” name goes beyond the synagogue.

“With us cooking for the last half a dozen years, we really have become like sisters,” she said. “A couple of ladies have lost their husbands; a couple of them have had serious health issues over the last couple years. We cook for each other in times of need, and we just really have a tight group.”

The Soup Troupe also contributes hats, scarves, hand-sewn masks, foot warmers, backpacks and more to the folks ROFUM serves.

It means a lot to Sage and the Soup Troupe to be able to expand partnerships like this and further help the underprivileged.

“No matter what your religious beliefs may be and what community you’re in, our basic and common goal is just to help those in need,” she said.