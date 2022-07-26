This year, the most famous member of the class — Michigan’s U.S. Sen. Carl Levin — will be missed after his death in 2021.

Class reunions evoke a mix of emotions — happiness at seeing old friends and reminiscing about high school, amazement at changes over the years, and sadness at the empty seats of alumni no longer able to attend. On Aug. 7, about 30 graduates of the Central High School Class of 1952 will gather for an afternoon of camaraderie, enjoying the close connections maintained over 70 years. Gloria Feinberg, one of the organizers, points out that 70th reunions are rare.

The original class had about 210 to 220 students. “We liked the smallness. It was like a family. Some were blue collar of modest means, and some were well-heeled. Nobody seemed to notice a difference. There was not that major of a class distinction,” says Feinberg, who had a business career as a boutique owner and wardrobe consultant. Classmates Fritzi Roth, Marilyn Rosner Markel, Gloria Meer and Barbara Weindling Coden are also working on the reunion.

“There were many very renowned graduates. Central was known for people who went into big things. Getting into the University of Michigan wasn’t an issue,” Feinberg adds.

Roth, who worked at Desilu Production Studios, notes that many graduates became doctors and dentists, teachers and nurses, as well as prominent businesspeople. They include the late Robert Sosnick and Guy Barron, who was class president, as well as Robert Marans, Ph.D., an emeritus professor at the University of Michigan’s Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Design.

“It was a phenomenal class of phenomenal people. Each story is different and remarkable,” Roth says.

Staying in Touch

The student body “was predominantly Jewish with a few non-Jews, including some African Americans,” says Feinberg. “Everyone knows each other, and people stay in touch.”

That closeness is evident in their frequent reunions — Central’s class of 1952 has held reunions every five or 10 years since graduation.

This year, the most famous member of the class — Michigan’s U.S. Sen. Carl Levin — will be missed after his death in 2021. According to Feinberg, Sen. Levin cleared his calendar to attend every reunion with his wife, Barbara.

Feinberg remembers that as a young boy Levin “was very shy around girls. He would get kind of blushy. He was so darn smart — he didn’t have to study for exams. We knew that he would be successful and do something special.”

This year’s reunion will be a luncheon at Andiamo Bloomfield Hills on Aug. 7. Age and COVID concerns are deterrents for some class members to attend, and organizers think this may be the last reunion. Class members are urged to bring Central High School memorabilia.

Central was the first public high school in Detroit — opening in 1858 — and the second oldest in Michigan. At one time there were 4,000 students. Today, 314 students attend Central in the same building as the class of 1952, located at 2425 Tuxedo in Detroit.