‘Image of Victory’ Film Review: This Netflix Release Captures the True Price of War

Image of Victory is a powerful and heart-wrenching war film from Israeli director Avi Nesher that grapples with the true cost of war — and what price people are willing to pay for freedom.

Released on Netflix July 15, Image of Victory tackles true events based on the Arab-Israeli War of 1948, which broke out following the announcement of the independence of the State of Israel on May 14, 1948. It follows the lives of those in the Nitzanim Kibbutz and how an impending air raid threatens to uproot their existence forever.

The 2021 Arabic, Hebrew and Spanish-language film runs just over two hours and is a triumph in the Israeli war film category. Full of stunning cinematography and a plot that steadily builds, keeping viewers on their toes, Image of Victory is a must-watch for anyone interested in the history — and human cost — of the creation of an Israeli state.

Image of Victory opens with one burning question that any viewer can identify with: What does it mean to truly live? When Mohamed Hassanin Heikal, a young Egyptian journalist and filmmaker, embarks on a mission to document a raid on the isolated Nitzanim Kibbutz, little does he know what he’s about to witness.

Directing an Egyptian propaganda film, Hassanin sets out to capture an “image of victory” for the Egyptian army as they camp out at a village just on the outskirts of the kibbutz. He follows an Egyptian volunteer fighting force gearing up to help the Palestinian Arabs, documenting their every move as they inch closer and closer to the kibbutz.

Meanwhile, members of the Nitzanim Kibbutz prepare for the upcoming raid. Mainly set in the days just before the attack, the members join forces with a platoon from the Givati Brigade and get ready to defend the kibbutz at any cost. Still, despite the threat that looms overhead, the kibbutz defenders laugh, cry and develop close-knit friendships, showing that despite everything, war can’t take away life’s basic joys.

Traversing between the Egyptian and the Israeli story at a seamless pace, Image of Victory captures exactly what price is paid for, well, getting an image of victory as Hassanin planned to do.

When the Battle of Nitzanim finally unfolds on June 7, 1948, the Nitzanim kibbutz puts up a valiant yet, ultimately, unsuccessful fight, being conquered by the Egyptians and leaving all surviving defenders to be taken as prisoners of war. It’s a powerful moment in time that Nesher recreated impeccably and with full force, pulling no stops in the battle scene and the message intended, which one could argue cries out in anti-war protest.

Therefore, it’s no wonder that Image of Victory was nominated for 15 categories in the 2021 Ophir Awards, winning three of its nominations for Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Best Costume Design. With a spectacular performance by Israeli star Joy Reiger, who plays the unshakeable and unstoppable heroine Miri Ben-Ari, it’s a masterful creation that covers an important, but still lesser-known, event that was pivotal to the world’s Jewish story and the price paid on all sides for a Jewish state.