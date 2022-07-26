Medoff is founding director of the David S. Wyman Institute for Holocaust Studies and the author of more than 20 books about the Holocaust.

The Zekelman Holocaust Center (The HC) will host a virtual storytelling of An American Rabbi in Buchenwald on Aug. 7 at 2:30 p.m. by author and historian Dr. Rafael Medoff.

The story centers around Rabbi Herschel Schacter, a chaplain whose unit liberated the Nazi concentration camp of Buchenwald. Schacter was thrust into the role of helping survivors rebuild their shattered lives and serving as their voice to the world.

Dr. Rafael Medoff is founding director of the David S. Wyman Institute for Holocaust Studies and the author of more than 20 books about the Holocaust, Zionism and American Jewish history, including The Rabbi of Buchenwald. Medoff has taught at Ohio State University and Purchase College of the State University of New York. He is a Fellow of the Finkler Institute of Holocaust Research at Bar-Ilan University.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Medoff to the Zekelman Holocaust Center to tell the story of Rabbi Schacter,” said Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld, the center’s CEO. “He is a brilliant historian and prolific author with great insights into the history and circumstances of the Holocaust and American Jewish history. It is most appropriate that we will hold this event on the Jewish holiday of Tisha b’Av, which commemorates the great losses of the Jewish people throughout history.”

Register atholocaustcenter.org/August. The event will be held on Zoom.