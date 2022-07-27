Alumni will also be celebrating 80th birthdays.

Two years ago, Oak Park High School alumni were planning a 60th reunion but the pandemic intervened, and the special celebration was canceled. However, the determined group persevered and now a 60+2 reunion is planned for Aug. 12-14 with an added celebration of their 80th birthdays.

“It will be a whole weekend of memories and a chance to see what’s happening in Downtown Detroit,” says reunion committee co-chair Penny Fishman Brode.

The class of 1960 had about 250 members and was the fourth graduating class of Oak Park High School. At that time, the building was much smaller and there was no swimming pool.

The reunion is expected to include about 50 alumni participants as well as some spouses. “COVID is keeping some people from coming, and others have serious illnesses. About 71 individuals from the class of 1960 have died,” Brode says.

Alumni are traveling from California and Florida for the reunion. The group previously had 50th and 55th reunions.

A committee of 12 has planned this year’s celebration, which includes a barbecue at a park in Oak Park on Friday night, Aug. 12; a luncheon at Bay Pointe Country Club on Saturday; and a special tour and lunch at the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) on Sunday. Then the group will take the Q-Line from the museum to Downtown for a special tour of the city.

Key reunion planners include Brode, Stan Dorfman and Elaine Margolis Lippitt. Alumni who want to join the fun can contact Brode at pbrode@twmi.rr.com.