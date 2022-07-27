Parshat Mattot/Massei: Numbers 30:2-36:13; Jeremiah 2;4-28, 3:4.

It is important to distinguish the borders of Israel, as many mitzvahs such as observing the smittah — sabbatical year tithing of grain, first fruits, etc., are performed only within Israel. That is why the Land of Israel is called the Holy Land.

The practical borders of the Land of Israel are delineated in Mattot/Maasei. The ultimate borders of Israel are mentioned in Mishpatim Exodus 25. There, the borders are defined as the Euphrates in the north (Turkey), the Persian Gulf to the east, the Nile to the south and the Mediterranean with all the islands to the west. Moshe explained that these borders were not practical to maintain a proper infrastructure. At the very least, the area would be overrun with wild animals. Moshe suggested that the land be conquered as needed.

The borders mentioned in this week’s portion extend from Southern Turkey in the north to the Negev Desert south of Beer Sheva and from the coastline in the west to Transjordan in the east.

Each individual and every country in the Bible can be understood as a specific character trait within us. The (Holy) “land” refers to our bodies. Our bodies are intrinsically holy. Our souls were sent down to our bodies to affect the body and the world making it a better place. This is called in the Kabballa tikkun olam.

To facilitate this, the Almighty commanded the Jewish people many mitzvahs. All the mitzvahs are done with physical objects. The soul descends from its pristine state, totally united with the essence of Hashem to a body comprised of inanimate matter to perform those mitzvahs. The soul achieves a higher level of Divine perception once the mission is complete. Moshiach comes when all the souls complete their missions (if not sooner).

Moshe delineated the borders so that we could understand that only a certain geographical area was to be considered holy.

Allegorically, we are to understand that our bodies achieve holiness through performing mitzvahs in the way the Torah specifically delineates them.

Thoughts on the portion: What makes something holy? What effect, in the long run, does performing positive acts have on the world? How is the term Holy Land applicable today?

Rabbi Herschel Finman is co-director (with his wife Chana) of Jewish Ferndale, www.rabbifinman.com.