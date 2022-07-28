The donation brings the DRC one step closer to reaching its ultimate goal of developing 5.5 miles of riverfront from the Ambassador Bridge on the west to Gabriel Richard Park and Belle Isle on the east.

A new $1.5 million donation from Rachel Bendit and Mark Bernstein will help support climate change awareness and educational programming provided by the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy (DRC).

The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, a nonprofit organization founded in 2003 that aims to develop public access to Detroit’s riverfront and encourage economic development, serves as permanent stewards of the Detroit Riverwalk and the Dequindre Cut.

Like many areas of Detroit, it stands to be affected by climate change if steps aren’t taken to prevent the crisis from worsening.

The Detroit Riverfront attracts 3.5 million visitors each year, with more than $200 million invested in its revitalization by the DRC — an effort that has now generated more than $2 billion in public and private investment.

The riverfront is home to many public spaces, wildlife and plants. The DRC raises crucial funds for construction, operation, maintenance, security and programming in those spaces along the riverfront. Now, thanks to the donation, many of those efforts will have the financial backing they need to positively influence generations to come.

“Our gift is focused on funding programming related to climate change and sustainability,” explains Mark Bernstein, who is president and managing partner of the Sam Bernstein Law Firm. “The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy creates a natural opportunity to engage with the community on issues related to climate change.”

Improving Access to Climate Change Education

The donation brings the DRC one step closer to reaching its ultimate goal of developing 5.5 miles of riverfront from the Ambassador Bridge on the west to Gabriel Richard Park and Belle Isle on the east. It will also help educate the riverfront’s thousands of annual visitors on the grave risks that climate change can pose.

Bendit and Bernstein, both residents of Ann Arbor, share a personal passion for climate change awareness. Bendit is also a Detroit Riverfront Conservancy board member and active in its efforts.

“We face an existential threat with climate change,” Bernstein says. “We felt it was essential that we do everything possible to address those challenges.”

In honor of the donation, the DRC will soon debut the “Bernstein Bear” at Ralph Wilson Park, a two-story playscape designed by Denmark-based playground equipment designer Monstrom. Located in the Delta Dental Play Garden at Ralph Wilson Park, the “Bernstein Bear” will feature several climbing surfaces for children and a slide.

The park is currently under construction along the West Riverfront. It’s a $75 million investment that will transform the Detroit Riverfront into what leaders hope will become one of the most beautiful public spaces in the country. It’s set for completion in 2024.

“It’s a fun opportunity,” Bernstein says of the playscape named in his honor. “The goal is to build a special place to bring our community to the river.” The hope, he says, is for it to become a “favorite spot” for families across the region to enjoy while visiting Detroit.

Making the World A Better Place

The new playscape, among other programming, can be used to teach lessons about climate change to all ages, Bernstein explains. “It aims to provide real tools to put these values and this awareness to work in our community,” he says of the effort.

“It is also important to us to provide deeper support for a program that has the potential to benefit future generations,” adds Rachel Bendit. “That is why we have invested in the Conservancy’s climate programming, to help young people learn what they will need to become effective stewards of this park, river and planet for decades to come.”

It’s an essential donation that DRC leaders are excited to receive.

“We are thrilled with this generous gift from Rachel and Mark,” says Mark Wallace, president and CEO of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy. “This gift will help us to develop educational programs focused on the importance of environmental stewardship for everyone in our community.”

Prioritizing the environment and climate is a notion that ties back to the Jewish concept of tikkun olam, or “repairing the world.” It’s one that Bernstein doesn’t take lightly.

“There’s no question that this honors our Jewish values,” he says of climate efforts, “that demand that we engage in making our world a more just and equitable place.

“Addressing climate change and sustainability,” Bernstein continues, “is central to those values.”