Welcome Home, an initiative seeking to grow three Ontario Jewish communities, will hold its kickoff event Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Windsor JCC as it seeks to let Jews in Metro Detroit, Toronto and beyond know about the opportunities waiting just a short drive away.

Hamilton, London and Windsor are preparing to welcome Jewish immigrants interested in settling down in their communities, which offer a more reasonable cost of living than nearby cities such as Detroit or Toronto. Through the program, newcomers can get connected to schools and social service organizations, meet local Jewish families and learn more about the areas.

Federation CEOs Gustavo Rymberg of Hamilton, Rob Nagus of London and Dan Brotman of Windsor are helping lead the charge to bring in potential residents.

“There are three communities with open hearts and arms to welcome you,” Rymberg says.

“There are so many advantages in moving to Canada — especially for a young family,” explains Brotman, noting the $10/day (Canadian) childcare throughout the country, universal healthcare, good access to public schools and universities, and political stability in the country.

“We’re 10 minutes to Detroit. You still have access to the entire Detroit community, but I think you’re living in a fairer society,” he says.

Similar initiatives have been successful in other communities in Canada, says Brotman, particularly Winnipeg and Halifax, where leaders have used Canada’s open immigration policies to grow shrinking populations. Winnipeg brought 5,000 Jewish immigrants to its community, a substantial jump for the community of about 15,000.

Meanwhile, even within the U.S., programs like Tulsa Tomorrow have been incentivizing Jewish professionals and entrepreneurs, inviting young Jewish families, students and more to come for a weekend tour and see if Tulsa is the right community for them.

Initially targeted at young families in the greater Toronto area, the fourth most expensive housing market in North America, Welcome Home has expanded to get the word out worldwide about these places and the Jewish resources available for people looking to move.

The pandemic bolstered the smaller communities’ appeal, as workers were increasingly able to keep their big city jobs without living in big cities. Instead, they sought more space and more affordability in places where they could bring their remote jobs with them, Brotman says.

The campaign is also being promoted to potential immigrants from Argentina and Russia, two countries with economic and political instability whose residents may be looking for a more stable living environment, Brotman says, adding that he’d also like to include South Africa, where he moved from 10 years ago.

Crossing the River

Brotman, who has been living in Windsor about a year-and-a-half after stints in Boston, Israel and South Africa, says the program and its leadership are ready to help people interested in crossing the river for more agreeable living conditions. “There are a lot of people that say, ‘We’re not happy with what’s happening with the elections; why don’t we just move to Canada,’” he says. “We would love to help them in any way we can, and we have a program to help them. They don’t have to sever their links at all because we’re right across the river.”

He has been helping guide people like Kaitlin Mosseri, her husband, Nathan, and their 5-year-old daughter, who are eagerly eying a move from Metro Detroit to Windsor. When a draft of the Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked May 2, the family of three decided it was time to get moving.

After reaching out to the Windsor JCC’s immigration service, they toured the facility and connected with a Reform synagogue nearby.

“We’ve only been at this a little while, but it feels like we’re really building a network out there for when we’re really able to land,” Nathan Mosseri says.

He adds that he and his wife want to get as involved with synagogues locally in Canada as they have been in the U.S., both for themselves and to provide consistency for their daughter. “We’re hoping that staying involved in the Jewish community will help her make the transition easier.”

Between May 2 and the end of June, they completed their paperwork to be put in a pool of those applying for permanent residency. While they haven’t been selected yet, the Waterford residents say they’re hopeful by the end of the summer it will be their turn to move across the border, where they hope to find a better life for their child.

“Roe v. Wade has been the big kicker for us,” says Kaitlin Mosseri. “We started the process when the Roe v. Wade draft was released, and we are currently waiting on an express entry.”

In the meantime, they’ve been getting to know Windsor’s Jewish community, which includes many individuals and families with close ties to Metro Detroit. Part of the draw is that they’ll also be only a short drive from family in the U.S., Kaitlin says.

“Windsor is so close, and we’ll be able to continue to have those close relationships with my daughter’s grandparents, who live in Waterford and West Bloomfield,” she says. “Rosh Hashanah will still be coming up, Purim, Passover … It’s just a really stable piece of her life that will continue over there.”

Detroit Connection

Meanwhile, for Jews considering moving to one of the initiative’s cities, having access to Detroit’s kosher restaurants, supermarkets and Jewish day schools are a big draw, says Brotman, who himself goes to Detroit several times a week.

“I consider them to be the same city, and I tell people I get the best of both worlds — I get universal healthcare and peace, but at the same time I get everything Detroit has to offer. I get to be part of a much larger Jewish community while still living on the other side of the border.”

Brotman says he would overall like to see Windsor and Detroit’s Jewish communities become even further integrated. “I’d like there to be more fluidity between people going to events, synagogues and just living,” he says. “You can live in one community and participate in the other.”

Efforts are underway to help develop stronger bonds between Detroit’s Jewish community and its Canadian counterparts. Rabbi Yisrael Pinson, executive director of Chabad of Greater Downtown Detroit, recently brought a group across to Windsor for an event focused on food and wine from France. Pinson came with members of his Wednesday night Detroit book club.

“We’re literally across the street from Windsor, so there’s a lot of back and forth between the young Jewish community of Windsor and the young Jewish community of Detroit,” he says, adding that from the time he and his wife, Devorah, started the Chabad in Detroit nine years ago, there have been many people crossing the border from Canada to attend their events.

In the early ’80s, there was a major grant given to Chabad of Michigan, and Chabad decided to open five new centers, including one in Windsor, says Pinson, adding that the volume of events connecting the cities has been growing, including this past summer, when a large event was held in Metro Detroit for young Jewish professionals from both regions. During the pandemic, when border crossing was tougher, the Chabad held Zoom events, and they sent each person a package in advance so they could participate.

“It’s a natural way for young Canadian Jews to broaden their events and activities, by taking part in events in the city,” Pinson explains.

Michael Breshgold has long known about the deep connections between Michigan and Windsor’s Jewish communities. Having moved from Michigan to Windsor some 25 years ago, he commuted daily for work and to see family. He also knew families who drove their children in to attend Hillel Day School. Today, he’s a member of Adat Shalom in Farmington Hills and has five grandchildren who live in Metro Detroit.

His wife, Roz, is from Windsor. They met at a Rosh Hashanah singles event they both attended at Temple Beth El. There’s a lot of Jewish programming in Windsor, he says, with more on the way. “It’s a very active community — a lot of the young people are starting to move back,” he says. “Windsor is a nice community to live in.”

Breshgold adds he’s excited to see a recent uptick in events set to bring the Jewish communities together. He’s looking forward to seeing new faces at the Windsor Jewish Community Centre’s monthly gatherings, the community’s Jewish film festival, Israel events and more. “We’ve got a lot of activities — you can pick and choose whatever you want to be involved in,” he says.

The fact that the border is open and widely accessible again, which it wasn’t for parts of the pandemic, makes it even easier to see friends and relatives on both sides of the border, he says. “It’s more active now than it has been in the past,” he explains. “It’s important that we maintain those connections with family and friends in Detroit as well as they maintain communications with family here in Windsor.”

Breshgold, who has been on a committee through the JCC to attract people to Windsor, says being able to work remotely, have U.S. citizenship and Canadian immigration benefits is very attractive to many, and maybe even more so now. “It’s the best of both worlds,” he says.

Home Sweet Home

Bethe Jarcaig, who is originally from Southfield, has lived in Windsor for more than four decades. She met her husband, Sheldon, who lived in Windsor as a young man, through BBYO when she was 18. “There were a whole bunch of us that moved to Windsor or moved back to Windsor in the early ’80s,” she says.

The exchange rate was a primary driver for their move at first, she says, but as they became parents, they discovered Windsor was also a great place to raise children. Her daughters went to a public French immersion school and became bilingual by the age of 12, she says. “It’s just those types of small-town facilities we have here that made our decision stronger to stay here in Windsor, knowing that we have this beautiful big brother next door of Detroit who is available for us at any time.”

Now in their 30s, her three daughters also keep close ties with friends from Camp Tamarack, where they went to camp as children and developed a sense of the broader Jewish community from an early age. Jarcaig works in Canada, while Sheldon commutes to the U.S. “My two sisters live in Michigan, so I’m there all the time,” she adds. “I moved here a long time ago, and I’ve never questioned that decision.”

Free to Flourish

Across these cities in Canada, opportunities abound, says Hamilton Federation’s Gustavo Rymberg, who moved to Canada more than 25 years ago from Argentina and started working at the JCC as his first job.

“People not only move to Canada to have a better life but to be part of the community, to flourish in the community,” he says. “Maybe they want to have an adventure and try living in another country for their own personal growth.”

He’s hoping to help the Hamilton Jewish community grow and to bring new people in to change the community’s dynamics, he says. Hamilton has two day schools, two supplementary Hebrew schools, three synagogues and a Jewish cultural center. Hamilton’s had initiatives like this underway since 2018, and by the end of 2019 approximately 22 new families connected with them, he says.

“We want Jewish families to know if there is any kind of Jewish need, or if they would like to belong to the Jewish community or have access to the Jewish community, we are open to serve them.”

The three Canadian communities are working together to help people find the right fit, and the Welcome Home initiative only strengthens their offerings, Rymberg says. “This partnership is allowing us to bring the best of each one and have a good product by partnering and sharing.

“If I can inspire someone to have a better life, I would be happy, and if at the same time I can help my Hamilton Jewish community grow, to bring in new people, I would be very happy with that.”