Eternally popular as a side dish at catered events, restaurants and synagogue functions, roasted brassicas are a great way to escape the usual doldrums of steamed or boiled cruciferous vegetables. Avoid the pungent smells, and instead trade them for crispy, garlicky delight. Or, roast broccoli plain until it just starts to char, and sprinkle with a little soy sauce. Broccolini, rapini and brussels sprouts can also be treated this way, with variation mostly in the time they take in the oven.

If you’re grilling out in the lovely weather, you can cut larger chunks of the broccoli, cauliflower, etc., and treat them almost like steaks, looking for a good char on the edges and a tender, perfectly cooked interior. Get the sear with direct heat and move to indirect heat to keep cooking, or finish them in the oven — or be a grill nerd and get a perforated frying pan you can use straight on the grill.

This recipe, like many I write, is a format and a method more than a strict set of ingredients; you’ll notice that beyond garlic and chili, there’s not much else here for flavor. A good vinaigrette could do nicely as a finishing touch on a plate of these vegetables, with some fresh herbs and mustardy pungency to play with the concentrated brassica flavors; simple lemon juice, olive oil and a little parmesan might go a long way; you could also use the sauces or gravies from your main dish, and consider those flavors when seasoning up the brassicas — would one or two more spices fit? Absolutely they might. Experiment and be bold, and taste as you go.

Serves 4-6.

Ingredients

3 lbs. broccoli or cauliflower trimmed florets, or a mix of the two

Oil

Salt and fresh black pepper

6-8 cloves fresh garlic, minced well

1 tsp. red chili flakes

Directions

(You’re going to need a large bowl for this. If you don’t have a giant bowl like I do, use a smaller one and work in reasonably sized batches that allow you to season evenly without making a huge mess. You may need more chopped garlic or other ingredients to get a good even level of seasoning.)

1. Preheat your oven to 450°F. Combine the minced garlic, chili flakes and a good amount of oil in a bowl. Mix together with a spoon or spatula until the garlic breaks up a bit and begins to float around in the oil; this will help the garlic to disperse more evenly. Add the florets to the bowl and toss to coat. Season well with salt and pepper, adding more oil if need be to ensure that everything gets a good covering.

2. Pour the seasoned florets onto a sheet pan (lined with parchment if you have it) and spread them evenly. Repeat as necessary to season all the vegetables; make sure that you’re putting them in an even layer, not piled up high. If there are too many florets for one sheet pan, use two. Remember, we’re not steaming vegetables and a pile of vegetables in the oven is going to create a lot of steam before it roasts up nicely, which will make us end up with mushy vegetables.

3. Bake until just starting to become brown and crisp; for broccoli, this may take 15-20 minutes, while cauliflower will take at least 20-30, depending on your oven. If you’re concerned about doneness, try poking the stem of a thick piece with a knife. The less resistance you feel, the more cooked the veggies.

4. Enjoy as a side dish along with some hearty, savory main plate (like a nice big Shabbos roast).