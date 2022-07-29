The volunteers also collect and deliver food for Yad Ezra as well as delivering food or goodies for local Jewish seniors and Holocaust survivors.

Congregation Beth Ahm’s Tikkun Olam volunteers continuously perform mitzvot through multiple initiatives, such as providing and preparing meals for donation through nonprofit organizations, donating backpacks filled with school supplies for children returning to school and making “plarn” (plastic yarn made from used grocery bags) mats for the homeless to sleep on. The volunteers also collect necessities to donate to homeless shelters throughout Metro Detroit.

They are also busy in the Jewish community — collecting and delivering food for Yad Ezra as well as delivering food or goodies for local Jewish seniors and Holocaust survivors. Each initiative is supported through donations of goods, monetary gifts or by volunteering to provide for those in need.

To join Congregation Beth Ahm in performing the mitzvah of Tikkun Olam, contact Renee Fein at rfein@cahm.org or (248) 851-6880.