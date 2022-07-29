JScreen Detroit provides affordable genetic testing for cancer proclivity.

JScreen Detroit is a JFamily program that aims to lessen the impact of cancer on Detroit’s Jewish community. It provides education and access to at-home genetic testing to determine a person’s risk of developing or passing down hereditary cancers. This July, JScreen Detroit and JFamily encourage Detroit’s Jewish community to get tested and take the first steps toward a healthy future for themselves and their families.

Statistically, half of all men and a third of all women in the U.S. will develop cancer in their lifetimes. This translates to more than 3 million people of Jewish descent across the U.S. and more than 28,000 in Detroit alone. Jews are at a significantly higher risk of carrying mutations in certain cancer susceptibility genes. Mutations in the BRCA genes are associated with increased risks for breast, ovarian, prostate and pancreatic cancer.

JScreen’s CancerGEN test assesses the BRCA genes and more than 60 other genes associated with risks for many types of cancer. This robust cancer panel includes genes that are actionable, meaning steps can be taken to help prevent cancer if a person tests positive.

“JFamily offers educational opportunities and community around families’ happiest times, such as the birth of a first baby or sending a child off to college. But along with happy occasions come challenging situations, which is why at the core of our mission is a desire to offer support in times that families need it most,” says Stephanie Erez, director of education for JFamily Detroit. “When Lacey Foon approached the J Detroit with her idea to create a fund that would offset the costs of preventative genetic screening, we immediately said yes. Thanks to the generous support of the Lacey Foon Family Fund and the DMC Foundation, JScreen Detroit has subsidized more than 170 testing kits to date.”

Thanks to JFamily and the generosity of the Lacey Foon Family Fund and the DMC Foundation, the JScreen program fees are being highly subsidized for the Detroit Jewish community as follows:

• ReproGEN – $18 with code DetroitRepro (normally $149)

• CancerGEN – $36 with code DetroitPreventCancer (normally $199)

• ReproGEN and CancerGEN combo: $54 with code DetroitScreens (normally $299)

The subsidized JScreen Detroit fees apply to individuals who provide their health insurance information, regardless of their coverage or deductibles.

Submitted by JScreen. More info at jfamily.jccdet.org/jscreen.