Students from Farber Hebrew Day School’s fifth-grade class joined persons served by JARC for an activities day at two JARC homes on June 8.

A host of activities were planned by the students, including rock painting, ring toss and playing catch with beach balls.

JARC persons served were happy and entertained by the children, and the students enjoyed the opportunity for meaningful interaction.