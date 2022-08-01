Giving Gardens adds more space to grow produce to feed the community.

For the previous two seasons, Yad Ezra’s Giving Gardens program has thrived in its partnership with the nearby property owned by Our Lady of La Salette Church in Berkley by planting crops in their side lot, land referred to by them as the “Genesis Garden.”

Due to the success of the partnership, the church has granted Yad Ezra permission to expand to the farming property around their old playground.

Giving Gardens, a program of the Max M. Marjorie S. Fisher Foundation, is an integral part of Yad Ezra’s food pantry. Giving Gardens’ programs educate the community about the concept of farm-to-table food and offer resources and opportunities to encourage people to eat more fresh produce and be more self-sufficient.

The collaboration — even before the expansion — has allowed Yad Ezra to produce far more food for its clients than before and was also extremely helpful during the pandemic.

“It gave us an opportunity to still have volunteers — because it was outside and we could socially distance and the space was larger,” said Josh Gordon, Giving Gardens manager. “We were able to use that space to increase our volunteer count at a time when it was hard to find places to volunteer and to have volunteers inside.”

This year’s expansion takes place on the side lot of the property where the Genesis Garden already was along with the new playground side. The playground space sat vacant for a while on the campus of a school that’s no longer open.

The expansion dramatically increases the size of Giving Gardens.

“We had about 5,000 square feet on the south side that were in production, and we added even more land this year, another 2,000 square feet on that side as well,” Gordon said. “Then the North Side that the playground is on is probably at least two to three times that size. We’re just adding in another 2,000 square feet of growing space on that side. So, we almost doubled our growing space this year.”

There’s an endless variety of crops grown at the church space, including potatoes, sweet and hot peppers, tomatoes, okra, kale, collard greens, broccoli, cauliflower, brussels sprouts, cabbage, green beans, dill, parsley and cilantro.

Giving Gardens has control of the entire playground space but is only gardening in a small amount of space now. As things continue, they’ll expand. They also have plans for another area on the north side of the church that used to be a community garden.

“It has been a pure pleasure and a privilege to partner with Yad Ezra in the Giving Gardens once again this year,” said Rev. Patrick Connell, Priest-in-Charge at Our Lady of La Salette. “Their diligent work in providing fresh produce for the area hungry in an environmentally friendly and sustainable way is certainly praise-worthy. Long may this relationship continue.”

The expansion and partnership mean a lot to Gordon.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to be able to give clients the things they’ve been asking for and actually have the space to produce it all,” he said. “I also think it’s great to have the interfaith connection. It’s lovely to interact with them and have a different way to look at religion as well because (we both) have ways of looking at agriculture and helping people. It’s great to see the amount of common ground we have with each other and the goals of what we want to do in that regard.”

The added farming space calls for additional needed helping hands. Volunteer opportunities are available at the church most Tuesday evenings, 6-8 p.m. If interested, visit volunteer.yadezra.org for available times.