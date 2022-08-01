The event shows support and raises funds for those with cancer.

Relay for Life in West Bloomfield, which has had an annual outdoor event to raise funds for the American Cancer Society, is joining with other groups for the first time this year in the hopes of drawing more interest and funding,

Now, Relay for Life of South Oakland County includes residents of Bloomfield Hills, Farmington, Farmington Hills, Birmingham and Royal Oak and will open at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, to set up at the Detroit Zoo.

“We offer a place for survivors whose events have stopped,” said Emily Nathan, who has participated in the event for 14 years and served as the volunteer event coordinator for the past five years in memory of her daughter Haley.

Nathan joins the event with the American Cancer Society, interacting to get supplemental programming to enlarge benefits from the funds raised.

Last year, when many participants were isolating because of the pandemic, the group drew in about $63,000, but fewer than 100 participants went to the Detroit Zoo, which was the site for the first time. This year, as people were signing up for the event, they have already added up some $100,000 as they encourage more participation.

“Cancer survivors in the Detroit area can come for free,” Nathan said. “They can spend the entire day at the zoo as a place to honor, remember and be a part of a group that raises money to get rid of cancer.”

In earlier years, when the event was held by people living in West Bloomfield, the Relay was at the West Bloomfield High School. The move to the zoo was to increase the activities.

“The money we raise goes for a lot of programs, including research conducted by different doctors and scientists, political and lobbying efforts and drivers for patients who can’t get rides to their sources of treatment,” explained Nathan, a member of Adat Shalom Synagogue. “The outing funds raised also support a 24-hour hotline that people can call to get information about cancer.”

Adding to the funds are larger sponsors who also participate. North American Dental Group, for example, will have a space to offer information on oral cancer.

Walter Ohrbom, who lives close to Brighton and is now free of cancer, has been a participant in the Relay for Life since he was detected with cancer some years ago. He saw the Relay flyer while getting treatment at Henry Ford Hospital in West Bloomfield.

“I was in a dark place in 2016, and I called Michelle Silber, the woman whose name was on the flyer,” said Ohrbom, a retired chemist. “She told me that I could attend, and it really moved me and gave me strength. It helped me with what I needed.

“The money raised helped support the research that gave me a second chance at life. The research impacts people, and I’m a living example of that. There are people there who had cancer 20 years ago, and they’re doing great. It gives a sense of hope.”

While Ohrbom has been a Relay speaker, this year’s event features vocal arrangements by Raye Williams, a singer who is a cancer survivor. There also will be a talk by a yet unnamed survivor.

The event starts at 8:30 a.m. with the presentation and then a walk led by Boy Scouts. There will be deejay entertainment, and each participant gets a goodie bag from the American Cancer Society.

Sylvia Wolf, a survivor for 11 years, wanted to give back so she began volunteering with the Relay.

“I’m a member of the main board and help with all the events,” Wolf said. “I help raise money and set up the Relays. I get things for the silent auctions. I think the consolidation is a great idea and is working out very well. It’s important that we help out people who are sick and need things.”

Kay Kutinsky, an accountant, is another survivor who believes in helping through the Relay.

“Whether you participate in the Relay itself or you just come to purchase something, it’s a great way to get the community involved in raising money to oppose cancer,” Kutinsky said.

Details

Relay for Life of South Oakland County opens at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Detroit Zoo, 8450 W. 10 Mile, Royal Oak. $10-$35; cancer survivors free. acsatthezoo.givesmart.com.