The community has been eagerly awaiting the return of Tamarack Camps’ Bubbie Zaydie Family Camp.

Grandparents, such as Diane and Howard Morof, look forward to and enjoy this special time with their grandkids. “The entire weekend was perfect in every way. The staff were fun, warm, interesting, helpful, sweet, and my granddaughter loved all of them,” said Diane. “We look forward to participating in many more Tamarack Family Camp programs in the future.”

Nancy Bortman, a Bubbie Zaydie Camp participant, shared, “Thank you to Helayne Shaw and the Tamarack team for a wonderful weekend! We all enjoyed ourselves and I believe that you helped in making wonderful memories for my grandchildren. Although everything runs smoothly, I know there is a great deal of effort put in by Helayne and her staff.”

Parents notice the impact in their children’s lives once they return home from their weekend away with their grandparents. “Thank you for making the camping experience for my daughters and their grandparents so welcoming and fun!” says Kate Brown. “They had a fantastic time. I hope Tamarack continues to have meaningful experiences and reconnections like this throughout the summer.”

To learn more about Bubbie Zaydie Family Camp, contact Helayne Shaw, director of family camps, at (248) 952-9106 or shaw@tamarackcamps.com or visit tamarackcamps.com/campers/family-camps.