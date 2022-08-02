Detroit flag-bearer Grace Kleinfeldt: ‘I couldn’t miss out on going’ to the revived JCC Maccabi Games in San Diego.

After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the JCC Maccabi Games are back.

They’re being held this week (Aug. 1-4) in San Diego, California. Eighteen Detroit athletes, two chaperones and delegation head Karen Gordon are participating in the revival.

That’s a small group of athletes by Detroit standards.

But even though this is the 40th Maccabi Games, in many respects the sports, social and cultural event for Jewish teens around the world is starting from scratch because of the two-year layoff and navigating through unchartered territory because of the pandemic.

The JCC Association of North America, which oversees the Maccabi Games, set strict rules for participation this year with the pandemic still a part of everyday life.

Each of the approximately 1,500 athletes and 300 coaches in more than 60 delegations from the U.S., Canada, Great Britain, Israel and Mexico had to have two negative COVID tests within 72 hours of traveling to San Diego.

Everyone — including about 1,200 volunteers and 600 host families — had to be vaccinated and boosted to participate in the Maccabi Games.

Protocols are in place for athletes and other Maccabi Games participants testing positive for COVID in San Diego.

Before she left for San Diego, Gordon said she was confident all will go well.

“I have a feeling a lot of people there will wear a mask when appropriate,” she said.

“I know I will. I’ll be responsible for 18 kids and two adults, and that includes keeping them healthy. I love our two chaperones, but they’ve never done something like this before and it would be a lot to throw at them if I got sick.”

The two Detroit chaperones are Donna Sklar and Sloan Lemberg. Each has Maccabi Games experience.

Donna is Karen’s sister-in-law. She was Detroit’s tennis coach at the 2008 and 2019 Maccabi Games hosted by Detroit.

Lemberg was a four-year dancer for Detroit. With Detroit not having any full-time coaches this year, she’s been working with the three Detroit dancers.

Scott Hutton, parent of a Detroit hockey player, is helping coach a hockey team made up of players from Detroit, New Jersey, New York and St. Louis.

Dan Mizukovski, parent of a New York player, also is helping coach the team. Hutton and Mizukovski are coaching during games. They have no other responsibilities with the team.

Detroit did not have enough athletes to form a team in any sport, so Detroit team sport athletes were paired with athletes from other delegations.

Here are Detroit’s athletes:

— Hockey: Aiden Ben-Ezra, Brennan Gesund, Lucas Hutton, Braylon Juszak.

— 14U baseball: Drew and Eli Edelstein, Ari Gottlieb, Alexander Scheinfeld.

— Dance: Emily Feinstein, Addison Fenster, Madison Kraft.

— 16U girls basketball: Grace Kleinfeldt, Layla Hill.

— 14U 3-on-3 boys basketball: Ari Ellis, Spencer Sherr.

— 16U 3-on-3 boys basketball: Gideon Lopatin, Shmuel Shottenstein.

— Golf: Alex Lustig.

Gordon said Detroit’s flag-bearers in the Maccabi Games opening ceremony normally are four-year athletes who are in their final year of competition.

There aren’t any this year, so four Detroit athletes who competed in the 2019 Maccabi Games in Detroit — Ben-Ezra, Gesund, Hutton and Kleinfeldt — were expected to be Detroit’s flag-bearers in this year’s opening ceremony Aug. 1 at the Del Mar Racetrack.

Kleinfeldt, 15, of Huntington Woods, is playing on a U16 girls basketball team along with girls from Boston, Cincinnati and Springfield, Mass.

The girls on the team and their coach planned to have a Zoom call, but no practices, before the Maccabi Games began.

“There are pros and cons to playing on a team with girls from other delegations,” Kleinfeldt said before leaving for San Diego. “It would have been nice to have a Detroit girls basketball team, but it’ll be fun meeting the other girls on the team.”

A Frankel Jewish Academy sophomore, Kleinfeldt was the starting point guard and Most Valuable Player last season for the Frankel girls basketball team.

She also was a star girls soccer player for Frankel — the team’s leading scorer — and she played volleyball for the Jaguars.

She’s also been a competitive swimmer and diver, and she’s a certified basketball coach and official.

Kleinfeldt played table tennis when she was 12 at the 2019 Maccabi Games in Detroit and won a silver medal in doubles.

“You can’t play a team sport in the Maccabi Games when you’re 12, so I chose table tennis,” she said. “I was the only girl in that sport among about eight players. I was paired with a boy from North Carolina, I think, in doubles.”

Her decision to compete in the Maccabi Games this year was an easy one.

“Basketball and Judaism are huge parts of my life,” she said. “I couldn’t miss out on going.”

San Diego was supposed to be one of two Maccabi Games hosts in 2020 along with Fort Lauderdale, Fla., “so they weren’t starting from square one to be a host this year,” Gordon said. “But, of course, they’ve had to adapt everything to the pandemic.”

And deal with a shortage of 250 host families.

To make up for the shortfall, 500 boys including Detroit’s Drew and Eli Edelstein, Hutton, Juszak and Lustig are staying in dorms at the University of San Diego with adult supervision, paid security, bed checks and no visitors or deliveries allowed.

The boys in the dorms were expected to go to the San Diego Padres baseball game against the Colorado Rockies the night of Aug. 3.

All the athletes were expected to enjoy an evening at SeaWorld San Diego on Aug. 2 and the closing party Aug. 4 at the host Lawrence Family JCC in La Jolla.

Send sports news to stevestein502004@yahoo.com.