Jewish Family Service announced that Kerri Lanoue has joined as the new director of behavioral health.

A licensed clinical social worker and certified school social worker with certification in child and family therapy and clinical supervision, Lanoue has spent almost 15 years working in the social services and mental health arenas, serving diverse communities across New York City. She was most recently the interim director of student support services and manager of clinical services at a large charter school network in Brooklyn.

She has extensive experience providing direct clinical services, parent workshops and consultation to children, families and adults. She is passionate about LGBTQIA+ advocacy and support, trauma-informed practices, and embedding diversity, equity and inclusion, and anti-racism, into schools and organizations.

“As a member of the Jewish community, I am honored to be invited onto the JFS team and to be able to join in the mission of strengthening lives in our area through compassionate service,” Lanoue says. “I look forward to collaborating with local organizations to increase the behavioral health support and presence in our Jewish communities and beyond.”

A Windsor, Ontario, native, Lanoue has recently returned to the Metro Detroit area with her family.

“I am so excited that Kerri has moved to Detroit and joined JFS,” says Perry Ohren, JFS CEO. “She is smart, eager and passionate and brings lots of administrative success in helping individuals and families get the help they need.”