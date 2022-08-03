“I think the Genesis partnership is a unique aspect of who we are and an amazing investment that’s been made here,” said Rabbi Josh Whinston.

For many years, the Conservative Beth Israel Congregation was the only Jewish synagogue in the Ann Arbor-Ypsilanti area. In 1966, Professor Ronald Tikofsky initiated a meeting in the hopes of establishing a Reform temple.

Beginning with a small gathering in his home, with help from the regional director of the Union of American Hebrew Congregations, a preliminary steering committee was formed. Several community meetings were held, and the group began to form plans for religious worship and a religious education program. Beth Emeth, House of Truth, was chosen as the name for the new temple in the Ann Arbor community.

Temple Beth Emeth held its first services in August 1966 at the Congregational Church on State and William streets. In the early years, services were conducted by temple members or by guest rabbis in the region.

As the congregation grew from approximately 30 families in 1968 to almost 100 families over the next two years, they realized they needed more space.

In 1971, the congregation leased the sanctuary of St. Clare’s Episcopal Church on Packard Road.

After several years of leasing school facilities and renting St. Clare’s for religious services, mid-week Hebrew school and office space for the rabbi, the congregation recognized the need for one building to house all of the temple’s diverse functions. In June 1974, the Rev. Douglas Evett of St. Clare’s came to invite Temple Beth Emeth “to join us in this place.” Discussions with members of both congregations took several months and culminated in June 1975 with approval to form a corporation officially named Genesis of Ann Arbor.

The Genesis Partnership

This unique arrangement defined the joint sharing and owning of a single facility by a Jewish and Christian congregation. A weekend dedication saw the installation of the Star of David alongside the Cross in front of the building on Packard Road. Media throughout the country carried stories about the joint venture.

As the membership of Temple Beth Emeth continued to grow, once again, space became an issue. A plan was made that supported Genesis, to enlarge the facility for both congregations. In November 1994, Temple Beth Emeth and St. Clare’s dedicated a new building that included a new sanctuary, a religious school classroom wing, a new social hall and kitchen, offices and a small Jewish chapel.

“While there are lots of examples of synagogues renting space from churches or churches from synagogues, there are very few examples, if any, of co-ownership the way we have co-ownership of this facility,” says Rabbi Josh Whinston, head rabbi of Beth Emeth. “Besides our office spaces and small chapels, every other space is shared.

“I think the Genesis partnership is a unique aspect of who we are and an amazing investment that’s been made here.”

Beth Emeth has an active social action committee that does typical direct service programs like volunteering at the local shelter and a food pantry on its campus that they co-run with the church. The pantry doesn’t require proof of need and sees dozens of people come once a week to get food.

“I’d say we’re a place of welcoming and belonging for both our members that have been with us for a long time and folks that walk in the door for the very first time,” Whinston says.

Beth Emeth’s main clergy includes Rabbi Whinston, who arrived in 2016, Cantor Regina Lambert-Hayut and Rabbi Daniel Alter, director of education.

Beth Emeth is made up of about 550 member units, some of those being singles in a household and some of them families.

“A few thousand people,” Whinston says, including University of Michigan faculty and graduate students. “For me as a rabbi, working in a university town, that’s a fun part of the work I get to do and the folks I get to work with.”

Whinston says he’s most interested in people discovering new ways of connecting to Judaism.

“I think Judaism should be a tradition that feels comfortable and makes us feel safe, and it also should push us forward, both ritually in our observance but also around social issues,” he says. “For me, spirituality and social justice are two sides of the same coin. They feed each other; they certainly do for me personally, and I hope I instill that idea in the congregation at large.”