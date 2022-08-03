A look back on some of the NEXTGen Detroit summer events.

NEXTGen Detroit is having an eventful summer with multiple successful and sold-out events this year. The programs have ranged from rooftop yoga to a ’70s-themed night with bowling, a darty (a daytime party) with bubbles and foam, a Pickleball event and more.

NEXTGen Board and Social Committee member Zack Slabotsky has attended multiple events. He chaired and organized the sold out Pickleball event at the Beverly Hills Club on Southfield Road earlier this summer.

“The Pickleball with Chicken on the Side event was a great opportunity to be introduced to new people and to the game of Pickleball,” Slabotsky said.

“We know it’s a sport that’s growing rapidly in popularity. And there’s been a lot of interest in learning the game and, having an opportunity to do so with a good group of people. NEXTGen Detroit provides a great forum for us to do that.”

Daniel Snyder, NEXTGen Detroit board member, says being actively involved in the Jewish community is one of his passions. Snyder chaired the ’70s Night at Bowlero in Royal Oak in June.

“It was a fun retro style ’70s-themed night where people came dressed up all festive and enjoyed ’70s-style foods like carrot cake, meatballs and pasta salad. And, of course, bowling! So, it really felt like we were reliving the time,” Snyder said.

Slow Burn in the Sky on the rooftop of Citizen Yoga in Royal Oak was another one of NEXTGen Detroit’s sold-out events this summer. This event was put on by the NEXTGen Detroit Balance Committee on June 15, where NEXTGen Detroiters had the opportunity to take an all-level yoga class and enjoy healthy foods with a Beyond Juice Acai Dream Bowl bar.

“We have been wanting to do a relaxing yoga class for a while, so an evening outside with friends on a beautiful rooftop was absolutely perfect,” said NEXTGen Detroit Balance chair Marni Lieberman.

NEXTGen Detroit has different events that cater to anyone and everyone, Slabotsky adds, giving NEXTGen Detroiters a place to easily meet new people.

“If you haven’t been to a NEXTGen Detroit event yet. We got a lot more great programming coming up the rest of this year, and we’d love to see you at an event soon.”

Photos courtesy of NEXTGen Detroit.

To learn more about the events hosted by NEXTGen Detroit, head to jewishdetroit.org/events.