Dr. Lawrence Brown, a podiatrist based in Center Line and board president of Young Israel of Southfield, was attending a lecture at the synagogue when the guest speaker commented on the embarrassing condition of the seating.

This happened just before COVID, and he looked around.

It didn’t take long for Brown to agree, and he began thinking that a renovation plan would be a good idea for the sanctuary. Still, money had to be available before any plans could be made, so he approached individual members of the congregation, raised about $200,000 and got to work.

“I was basically the general contractor,” said Brown, whose wife, Helen, and three children have been active members of the congregation beginning in 1991. “I’ve done contracting work before in my medical practice because I own my building and had to renovate it.

“I was very involved throughout the whole process at work and synagogue. In a previous practice with a partner, I also built a building from scratch and became initially knowledgeable.”

The Orthodox synagogue, at 27705 Lahser Road, needed new pews, carpeting, a fresh border (mechitzah) to separate the men from the women and storage sections to hold books and religious items. The idea was to make 130 families comfortable during services and special events.

“The renovation shows that we’re excited about the future,” said Rabbi Yechiel Morris, who has led the congregation since 2002 and gave his input for the renovation. “The community is full of children and young families, and that reflects the growth, vibrancy and excitement we have in looking forward.”

A New Look

Brown volunteered to be the central contractor based on his experience with his own two buildings designed for specialized professional use. With the agreement of the synagogue board, they decided on light colors for the wood and upholstery, which is beige, and the carpeting, which is grayish blue.

It was decided that the room would be configured with moveable pews to adapt to different events. An extra aisle was added so there were three instead of two.

“I found out where there’s a will there’s a way,” Brown said. “You can do it so I took it upon myself to start the process. I chose the different subcontractors with the help of our custodian, Mike Crnkovich, who had experience using different contractors for his business. I also reached out to the president of Young Israel of Oak Park, Gil Stebbins, because that synagogue renovated their sanctuary.

“Both men had names of companies we could use; and for other companies, I did my own investigation.”

An important part of the renovation was the choice of shtenders, places to hold books and personal items, such as a tallit. It’s a three-way design that can go flat or turn into a box. It has double shelves so it can hold a number of items.

“It took two years to complete the project,” Brown said. “We had to wait for the seating to be delivered from Israel, where materials were made at a kibbutz, Lavi. Also, we were stopped along the way because of COVID.”

The renovation included times of non-work, sometimes as long as six months. During those times, services and events were managed in the social hall.

“This renovation brings a certain amount of high spirituality, enthusiasm and sense of family to our services and programs,” Brown said. “We don’t have a very big membership, but we’re very close and community-minded. We’re like one big family.”

The remodeled sanctuary is going to be called the Gonik Family Sanctuary because of that family’s commitment to the project. It will be dedicated in autumn with a date to be decided. At this time, an inside sign is being made by a professional company to designate the name. Tentatively, there will be a ceremony followed by a luncheon and activities.

“We’re a very welcoming synagogue,” Brown said. “We love guests, and we hope we attract more members by upgrading.”

The rabbi agrees.

“The renovation freshened up the sanctuary,” the rabbi said. “It’s brighter with comfortable seating. It feels very inviting and welcoming.

“They’re all soft colors in the renovation. We had to reconfigure things for praying in our social hall, and it was a good lesson for life. Any time you’re facing challenges, just figure out how to make it work.”