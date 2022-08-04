Alumni are encouraged to wear any Mumford school spirit items and bring memorabilia to share.

Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield will celebrate Shabbat with Detroit Mumford High School Alumni (classes of 1952-1970) on Aug. 13. Shacharit starts at 10 a.m. and the service goes until noon, followed by a congregational lunch.

CSZ member and Mumford graduate Steve Fishman (’66) will have the Maftir aliyah and sing the Haftorah. CSZ member and Mumford graduate Mel Chinitz (’61) will be delivering remarks from the bimah.

Recently, Central High School graduates were honored at a CSZ Shabbat. Several graduates participated in a group aliyah, in a very moving service in which Rabbis Starr and Dahlen blessed the gathering and thanked everyone for their contributions to the community. The Aug. 13 service for Mumford is sure to be as beautiful and spirited.

Alumni are encouraged to wear any Mumford school spirit items and bring memorabilia to share.

To take part, register by Tuesday, Aug. 9, at this link with your name and graduation year, and let them know if you plan to join for lunch.

Any questions, call or write Alaine Ashkenazi: aashkenazi@shaareyzedek.org or (248) 864-5395 by Friday at 1 p.m.