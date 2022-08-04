The West Bloomfield resident is JWV-MI’s newest, youngest and only female in-service member in the organization.

The Jewish War Veterans-Department of Michigan (JWV) held its annual meeting at Temple Shir Shalom on Sunday, June 26. The event featured the official installation of newly elected leadership, as well as remarks from office holders who collectively provided what could be called a “State of the Department address.”

As the department’s adjutant and a patron of JWV Shapiro-Rose Post 510, I had the privilege of participating in the proceedings. There was much to celebrate as members proudly summarized the recent participation of the JWV in events and philanthropic efforts in communities throughout Metro Detroit.

It wasn’t until the end of the program, when members were asked to gather for a group photograph at the front of the sanctuary, that I would soon become aware of a singular, yet notable difference in the makeup of this year’s JWV membership.

A young woman stood among the veterans preparing for their photo op. My first thought was she must be the proud grandchild of one of the JWV members. Well, I would soon be reminded of the pitfalls of preconceived notions.

Moments later, I was introduced to 19-year-old Private First Class (Pfc.) Rachel Baker of the Michigan Army National Guard (MIARNG). It turns out the West Bloomfield resident is JWV-MI’s newest, youngest and only female in-service member in the organization. She was taking her rightful place among her fellow JWV comrades, many of whom are 50, 60, even 75-plus years her senior.

Only one year out from having graduated from the Frankel Jewish Academy (FJA), I was immediately struck by Rachel’s confident yet humble demeanor. Describing her as older beyond her years is a vast understatement. Hers was a story deserving to share with our community.

Rachel was surprised by my invitation to write about her, explaining she wasn’t one to purposely draw attention to herself. I reflected on the bigger picture of how her joining the JWV could help usher in a new generation of support for its mission and legacy, which included defending the rights and benefits of all service members in peacetime and war, fighting antisemitism and supporting the State of Israel.

In turn, her participation could inspire those who may be considering serving our nation and to the Jewish community as a whole.

Rachel agreed to an interview. Several conversations followed in the days ahead, including with her parents, grandmother, former Frankel school counselor, Army recruiter, Rabbi Aaron Starr and the JWV member who recruited her to join the organization. This is her story.

Patriotism in Her DNA

Rachel’s paternal grandfather, Morris Baker, of blessed memory, was a corporal in the U.S. Army. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge during WWII and was awarded the Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts. His wife, Rachel’s grandmother Beverly Baker, still resides in Bloomfield Hills.

Rachel’s maternal grandparents, Zvi and Yaffa Shevach, moved from Israel to the U.S. in 1966 and 1970 respectively, where they met and married. Zvi was drafted into the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam era.

While she looks upon their service with great pride, she admits that it wasn’t the deciding factor in her enlisting in the Army. “I’m not wanting to do something just because other people are doing it,” Rachel said.

Nor was Rachel’s love for country and desire to serve brought on by a sudden epiphany during her junior year in high school in 2020 when she began the MIARNG application process.

Instead, Rachel says her unwavering sense of patriotism and desire to serve grew out of the examples set by her parents throughout her childhood. “My parents taught me, and brought me up to be, very patriotic,” she said.

That would include witnessing acts of kindness her father, Adam Baker, has exhibited over the years toward those he’s encountered in the military and first responders. Adam told me he will stop and acknowledge them, thank them for their service and, when the situation presents itself, anonymously pick up their checks in restaurants.

It’s no surprise then that Rachel began to show an interest in, and respect for, those in uniform from a very early age, an appreciation that was even extended during her family’s numerous trips to Israel.

Israel Like a Second Home

A love for Israel is inextricably forged in Rachel’s family. As previously mentioned, Rachel’s maternal grandparents are Israeli-born. They live in Farmington Hills, but most of their family still resides in Israel.

Adam Baker’s parents’ love for Israel was so strong that on the last day of a family trip to Israel in 1969, Adam’s father, Morris, slipped away from his hotel for two hours, returning with a surprise announcement that he had just purchased an apartment in Netanya, declaring to the family: “We’re spending the summers here from now on.”

Rachel was born on Jan. 8, 2003, seven years to the day her WWII hero grandfather Morris passed away. His legacy of service and love for Israel lives on through the granddaughter he didn’t have a chance to meet. In her 19 years, Rachel has visited Israel 14 times.

Adam recalls fondly how after one trip, Rachel, just a grade-schooler at the time, presented him with an 8½-inch card she had made, unsolicited, to send to a IDF Special Forces soldier the family had befriended during a trip to the West Bank.

“Thank you for keeping us and Israel safe,” it read. “It was all spontaneous on her part,” Adam said, “based on what she felt and nothing that I had prompted her to do. I was touched and thought it was a very sophisticated connection for someone of her age.”

Rachel’s appreciation for Israel’s Zionism and service to country would grow over the years as the Baker family, supporters of the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF), would host Israeli soldiers who had come to town to speak at FIDF events.

“I grew up around them in my home,” said Rachel. “I remember thinking at the time that I thought this was a pretty cool experience for a kid like me in elementary school.”

Sadly ironic, the annual trips Rachel so cherishes to Israel, interrupted at first by COVID, are now on hold for security reasons since she was accepted into the MIARNG. As of early September 2021, men and women serving in the U.S. Armed Services are restricted from traveling on leave to countries in the United States Central Command Area of Responsibility (AOR), of which is Israel is a member.

Focused on the Future

While serving her country is in her immediate future, Rachel’s end game is to one day work in law enforcement. “From fourth grade on, I was enamored with crime shows. At 10 years old, I decided I wanted to become a detective. This desire later evolved to become a K-9 handler and then developed into wanting to become a police officer,” Rachel said.

She did become a dog handler of sorts. “I didn’t do a party for my bat mitzvah because I’m not a party girl. I got a dog instead. I was like, I’d much rather have a dog that lasts, you know 13-15 years, than a party that lasts less than a day.”

Apparently just getting a dog wasn’t enough. One of Rachel’s mitzvah projects was volunteering with the Farmington Hills Police canine unit. “I helped clean up the area reserved for training,” she said, showing a willingness early on to accept some of the not-so-glamorous roles in police work.

Rachel’s burgeoning desire to serve would grow during her high school years at the Frankel Jewish Academy. She was active in the Police Explorer program in the Sterling Heights Police Department until February of this year and, since 2020, continues to serve in the Oakland County Sheriff’s Cadet Unit.

You’re in the Army Now

Aside from a history of watching crime shows and devoting her spare time to working in local police departments, it was a trip to the mailbox at the end of Rachel’s junior year in high school in 2020 that would, at least for the near term, take her in a slightly different direction.

“I got a promotional mailing from the Michigan Army National Guard,” she said, “I had never heard of them before, but after looking them up I thought it was the absolute perfect thing for me.”

There is no wait-and-see with Rachel. She was ready to enlist immediately, but there was one caveat — being just 17 years old at the time, she would need parental approval to begin the process.

“When Rachel said she wanted to join early and asked would I sign,” said her father, Adam, “I said absolutely.” And while his approval came with a natural fatherly reminder of the perils she might face, there was no hesitation in his approval. “I don’t pick out professions, and I don’t push, and I don’t nudge, and I don’t persuade,” Adam said. “All I care about is that’s she’s happy.”

Rachel’s mother, Leeat, was equally supportive, and her daughter’s decision was not totally unexpected. “She’s known what she’s wanted and is very disciplined in her morals and what she wants and sees as the right way of living,” she said. “I have to say, this is her life, and this is what she wants to do, and I’m extremely proud. I always say, my peacock feathers are pluming.”

Even Rachel’s grandmother, Beverly Baker, wife of the late Morris, wasn’t caught off guard by her granddaughter’s decision to enlist. “Rachel is so unique, so focused and so patriotic that I’m never surprised by anything,” Beverly said.

Worth the Wait

The enlistment approval process into the Michigan Army National Guard began for Rachel when she met with a recruiter in June 2020. A rare, but frustrating number of bureaucratic hurdles and a couple of health-related blips over the next five months temporarily slowed her progress, but she remained steadfast in her desire to see the process through.

Word finally came on Oct. 29, 2020. Rachel was leaving the Frankel Jewish Academy for the day when she received a text from her MIARNG recruiter, Sgt. 1st Class Shane DeRoso.

“I remember exactly what part I was at on the sidewalk of the JCC,” Rachel said. The message included a screen shot of an email he had been in receipt of from the liaison at the Military Entrance Processing Station in Troy that simply stated: “Baker is a go.”

That text remains on her phone as a constant reminder of what she described as one of the happiest days of her life.

“She just kept hanging in there,” said DeRoso, who was instrumental in helping her get through the arduous enrollment process. “She would ask, ‘What do I need to do,’ and she would just go and get it done. It’s great to see somebody as good as her, who deserves it, actually join the military.”

Navigating the maze of enrollment included helping Rachel secure assurances she would be able to practice her faith. “We wanted to make sure on both sides, for us in the military and for her,” DeRoso said. “We definitely made sure we had all those answers to make sure she could stay true to who she is and wanted to be.”

“I can’t express enough gratitude toward my recruiter,” Rachel said. “He helped me with so many things that will open doors for me in the future.”

On Nov. 4, 2020, just six days after receiving her official long-awaited approval, Rachel Baker was sworn into the Michigan Army National Guard. “While reciting my oath in front of a sergeant major, my hand was shaking and I was slightly slurring my words — it was a bit intimidating. After that, I had a huge grin on my face.”

First in Her School

With her enlistment, Rachel became the first FJA student to enlist in the armed forces. I was curious to hear about the reaction, if any, from her peers to her unique career path.

“The people who may have given me criticism, I don’t really care. I didn’t seek my peers’ approval over this. I sought my teachers’, parents’ and family’s approval. I also knew this is what I wanted to do. I knew it wasn’t immoral. I knew it was a good decision. So, I’m just kind of stubborn like that. I make my mind up about something. I’m gonna do it,” Rachel said.

Rachel particularly liked the freedom of direction the MIARNG offered. “The awesome part of the Army is that you get to choose your job. In the Air Force or Air National Guard, you don’t necessarily choose; you choose your top three and you wait to see the availability. You don’t know until you sign on the dotted line.”

With her three-year enlistment comes a commitment to one weekend of training per month and two weeks in the summer, with a six-to-12-month deployment likely for her unit in the near future.

While the flexibility of her MIARNG schedule could afford her the opportunity to attend college, she has chosen for the time being to put those plans on hold. Rachel was accepted to Michigan State University the day after she enlisted, and she will defer a scholarship she received from Wayne State University.

“I don’t want to be just another student for another four years. It’s worth it to be unique and not follow the path everyone else is on,” Rachel said. “I don’t want to put my life on pause.” She will always have that option. For now laser-focused, she says: “I want to live my life. I want to start progressing my life.”

It was a decision that had the blessing of her longtime, now retired, FJA counselor Ella Dunajsky, who met Rachel in her freshman year. “She has a genuine heart for her country,” says Ella, “who never saw her enlistment in the Army National Guard as anything other than a helping, guiding, force of goodness.”

Basic Training

With service comes sacrifice. In the final days of her senior year at JFA in June 2021, Rachel was preparing to leave for basic training. With training officially starting on June 1, Rachel had to forgo attending her June 7 prom and June 10 graduation ceremony. She was literally going to go from Frankel to fatigues and off to the Fort Leonard Wood U.S. Army Installation in the Missouri Ozarks, where she would spend the next two and a half months.

Rachel quickly faced more than just physical challenges in her basic training stint. She acknowledged that it was “hard physically and mentally, but not that difficult” but it was also “very much of a culture shock.”

Rachel encountered young people who came from broken homes, kicked out of their houses at 18-years old and lacking supportive parents. It was all very eye-opening but as she told me, “I enjoyed the challenge,” which included marching 10 miles with 35 lbs. on her back, holding an M-4 rifle, and waking up every day at 5 a.m. for physical training.

“It pushed me,” she added, “and it made me realize I’m a lot more capable of dealing with stressful matters. I had to wade through pain without being able to quit, and I learned to be patient. It teaches you what’s really important in life.”

And when the dust settled, Rachel said it was still “one of my happiest times. You learn a lot of coping mechanisms and you learn to laugh a lot.”

But there would be no rest for the weary. Only 10 hours after her basic training graduation ceremony on Aug. 12, 2021, witnessed by her parents and brother Daniel, Rachel was off to Fort Huachuca, in Arizona for Advanced Individual Training (AIT).

For the next four months she would receive the intense training that would qualify her to be a specialist responsible for analyzing, processing and distributing intelligence to Army personnel. Since completing AIT in December 2021, Rachel has been conducting drills with her unit, often in the field.

Welcome to the JWV

Don Wagner, an attorney and partner with Couzens, Lansky, P.C, is the Judge Advocate for the JWV Department of Michigan. Wagner served as a Special Operations Officer in the office of the Provost Marshal General in Washington, D.C., from 1970-1972.

While in attendance at a Shabbat service at Congregation Shaarey Zedek this past May, Wagner watched as Pfc. Rachel Baker received the honor of delivering the Prayer for Our Country. She had been invited up to the bimah earlier by Rabbi Aaron Starr.

“Rachel’s a wonderful young lady,” Rabbi Starr said. “She grew up at Shaarey Zedek, and I had the honor of officiating at her bat mitzvah. I obviously know of her dedication to our country; and the moment I saw her, I wanted to both honor her and allow us to be honored by her presence.”

So impressed by Rabbi Starr’s Shabbat introduction of Rachel, Wagner made sure to introduce himself after the service and do a little bit of recruiting in his own right — for the JWV.

“I thought it would be so nice and appropriate to invite her to join the Jewish War Veterans because she’s not the typical veteran,” Wagner said. “I found her service in the Michigan Army National Guard at her young age very, very impressive.” The operative word being “age.”

The JWV, like so many military organizations, is dealing with age-related attrition. It’s no secret that they are in desperate need of more Rachel Bakers to sustain their ranks in the future.

“She exhibited an incredible level of exuberance to participate, and I invited her to join, and she was most receptive,” Wagner said.

That same exuberance was on display by Rachel two weeks later as an invited lunch guest of Wagner, Larry Berry, National Executive Committee representative for the JWV Department of Michigan (U.S. Army Veteran), and then JWV Chief of Staff Brig. Gen. Donald Schenk (U.S. Army, Retired), who is now Commander of JWV Lt. Raymond Zussman Post 135. The deal was sealed, and Pfc. Baker’s membership process began.

As for becoming the only female in-service member of the JWV in Michigan? Rachel said: “That doesn’t make a difference. I don’t go through life thinking if I’m in a room and I’m the only female. To me, the JWV is just looking for new people.”

Mature beyond her years, Rachel is the perfect choice to help bridge the generation gap between the current JWV membership. “It’s fascinating to see and talk with the current JWV members because they know what true sacrifice is at a young age. They had to grow up quickly,” Rachel said.

“Their cause is something I could be very passionate about and perhaps get more young people interested in.

“And I think hearing more of their stories will make me feel even more connected to my grandfather Morris, who I never got the opportunity to talk to about his experiences.”

A Bright Future

Rachel is so patriotic and forward-thinking that I couldn’t help but ask if politics were in her future.

“I don’t want to become a politician,” she said, though she did enjoy working behind the scenes for State Rep. for the 39th district, Ryan Berman, during his primary run for Michigan Attorney General.

Rachel did admit that she does enjoy a good debate. She told me that since seventh grade, she carries around a copy of the Constitution in her backpack that she bought while on a class trip to Washington, D.C., in 2016.

“I don’t just like agreeing with people. I like when people disagree with me. It’s a lot more enjoyable, and I never take it personally.”

As previously mentioned, Rachel thanked her recruiter for helping her with so many things “that will open doors” for her in the future.

The fact is, the lucky ones will be the those on the opposite side of the door who will be on the receiving end of her passion and patriotism.

What’s New at JWV

The Jewish War Veterans-Department of Michigan (JWV) held its annual meeting and installation of officers on Sunday, June 26, at Temple Shir Shalom. Incoming commander Mark Weiss thanked his predecessor of the last four years, Dr. Ed Hirsch, who counted among his many accomplishments the guiding of the department through the pandemic.

Despite the ebbs and flows of COVID, Weiss reminded those gathered of the JWV’s participation in numerous community-wide events and philanthropic endeavors over the last several months, among them:

• A new project to identify and place American flags at grave sites of veterans in several Jewish cemeteries throughout Metro Detroit.

• Providing Honor Guards at Jewish veteran funerals.

• Another successful year of poppy sales, JWV’s biggest fundraising effort with monies supporting all veterans in VA hospitals, nursing facilities and veterans homes.

• Sponsoring and participating in the April groundbreaking of The Michigan WWII Legacy Memorial in Royal Oak.

• Yom HaShoah at the Zekelman Holocaust Center.

• Annual Memorial Day services at Machpelah and Hebrew Memorial cemeteries, led by Rabbi Moskowitz of Temple Shir Shalom and Rabbi Jennifer Kaluzny of Temple Israel, respectively.

• Marching in the St. Clair Shores Memorial Day Parade.

• The annual American flag retirement ceremony at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly for the respectful and appropriate disposal of aging flags. Leading up to the event, the JWV was responsible for collecting flags through drop boxes they had placed at area temples and synagogues.

• Marching in Oak Park’s Fourth of July parade.

The JWV is looking forward to once again participating in Detroit’s annual Veterans Day parade on Nov. 11. Plus, after a two-year absence due to COVID, the JWV is hoping to be able to resume its annual Christmas Day visits with patients at the Battle Creek VA Medical Center.

For more information about the JWV, visit jwv-mi.org.