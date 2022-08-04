The play, in conjunction with the new release of the book, will be shown across Michigan — starting in Traverse City and ending in West Bloomfield.

It’s been 25 years since Mitch Albom’s book Tuesdays With Morrie has been published and almost that long since the adapted play has been produced around the world — except in Michigan.

That omission is being corrected this year as the play, written by Albom and Jeffrey Hatcher, appears in six theaters around the state with Michael Russotto as Morrie Schwartz and Cody Nickell as Mitch Albom.

The book and play relate the conversational experiences shared by Albom and Schwartz, Albom’s former college professor stricken with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), which gradually diminished the man’s capability for movement.

The play, in conjunction with the new release of the book, will be shown in the cities listed below, starting in Traverse City and ending in West Bloomfield. It portrays the conversations the two shared about their values and experiences.

Before the play is acted out, Albom had a conversation about its contents and aftermath with the Detroit Jewish News, and that is summarized here. Ticket prices will benefit Hospice of Michigan, Centrica Care Navigators and Michigan College Alliance.

Talking with Albom

JN: What made you decide to stage this production in Michigan?

MA: The play debuted in New York City and did well. Then they decided to put it on a national run in 25 cities. I was in the newspaper and on radio and ESPN, and there were a number of theaters in the area that wanted to do it. That would have meant playing favorites of some kind. It’s had close to 600 different productions around the world, including Israel, Switzerland and India. In conjunction with the 25th anniversary of the book, we said we would bring the show to Michigan.

JN: Any script changes in this new production?

MA: No. It’s kind of a timeless play. There aren’t references to current events that go on. It’s intimate, loving and funny. We laughed a lot. Morrie wanted to laugh and be silly. We captured a lot of that in the play.

JN: Have you kept up with the medical elements in treating ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease?

MA: Very much so, but the advances are not as I wished. There are some on the verge of breakthroughs, some very promising potential drugs, some very promising research that suggests maybe they can understand this. I’m very involved with Augie Nieto, who has ALS and has been known as a multi-millionaire. In his late 40s, he contracted ALS and started a company to find a cure. There’s been a slow progression. I won’t be happy until they have something that says this gets rid of it.

JN: What were the most important lessons you learned from Morrie?

MA: There were two. One has to do with dying and one has to do with living. The one that has to do with dying says that death ends a life but not a relationship. What it means is that if you put the time in, people live inside your heart after they’re gone. It’s like they’re still there but far away and you can’t call them. With regard to living, I would say that giving is living. Morrie said, “Taking just makes me feel like I’m dying; giving makes me feel like I’m living.” In my life, when I’m giving [to the orphanage in Haiti or charities in Detroit], I always feel more alive than when I’m doing something just for myself.

JN: What do you want audiences to think about after they’ve seen the play?

MA: I’d love the audiences in Michigan to do what audiences around the world have done. They watch these two people have this incredible interaction and slowly start to see themselves in the characters. Morrie reminds them of a favorite grandfather or a beloved teacher or a relative from the old country. My character reminds them of themselves or what they were when they were younger and more ambitious. They end up laughing along with the characters and learning along with the characters. When they come out, maybe they’re crying a little bit or laughing along with the funny lines, but they’re moved and take with them some of the lessons Morrie gave me that I still take with me.

The last line of the book is “The teaching goes on,” and I believe that the play does, too. It allows this professor to continue his lessons of loving and caring and being good to one another, and I couldn’t ask for anything more than that.

Details



Tuesdays with Morrie can be seen according to the following schedule: Aug. 10-14, City Opera House, Traverse City; Aug. 17-21, Wharton Center’s Pasant Theatre, East Lansing; Aug. 24-28, Kalamazoo Civic Theatre, Kalamazoo; Aug. 31-Sept. 4, Wealthy Theatre, Grand Rapids; Sept. 8-11, Great Lakes Center for the Performing Arts, Bay Harbor; and Sept. 14-18, Berman Center for the Performing Arts, West Bloomfield. For more information and tickets, go to MITCHALBOM.com/TWM25.