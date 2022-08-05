This is an excellent opportunity for authors to gain exposure, sell their book and talk one-on-one with a community of book enthusiasts.

The Detroit Jewish Book Fair is seeking Michigan authors to be a part of the 71st Annual Detroit Jewish Book Fair. Sunday Schmooze with Michigan Authors, showcasing exceptional talent throughout the state, will take place on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 11 a.m. at the Jewish Community Center in West Bloomfield.

Selected authors will have the opportunity to discuss their current work and share their talents with friends, family and booklovers from throughout the community — while helping the Detroit Jewish Book Fair continue to fulfill its mission of celebrating the global art of Jewish storytelling by presenting shared experiences, highlighting diverse authors and curating new Jewish writing.

This is an excellent opportunity for authors to gain exposure, sell their book and talk one-on-one with a community of book enthusiasts.

Only a limited number of spots are available. Selection of authors is determined by a panel of judges. Submitting a book does not guarantee participation.

Authors must be current residents of Michigan and must be Jewish and/or have written a book with Jewish content. Books must have been published after Jan. 1, 2021. All genres and self-published books are welcome.

Submission deadline is Aug. 15. A physical copy of the book is required for consideration with author’s name, address, email, phone number and, if possible, author’s website/social media. Send submissions to: Detroit Jewish Book Fair, 6600 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield, MI 48322. For more information, email bookfair@jccdet.org.

Detroit Jewish Book Fair will be held Nov. 1-13. For information on Book Fair, visit jccdet.org/bookfair.