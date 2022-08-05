The participants joined more than 150 leaders from across North America for this program.

Why Israel? This is the question that the Shalom Hartman Institute campus in Jerusalem asked this summer as it excitedly opened its doors to North Americans after a two-year hiatus forced by the pandemic.

The campus was filled with diverse learners and leaders from the end of June throughout July, including a number visiting from Michigan. Participants sought to dive into large lectures and small group discussions with thought leaders from across North America and Israel. These scholars offered their ideas to help participants consider their own relationships with Israel amidst the growing complexity of the conversation in today’s politically charged and polarized atmosphere.

Local leaders were part of a yearlong course of study offered by the Hartman Institute that focused on using values-based discourse on Israel. They capped off their learning with a 10-day immersive experience as part of Hartman’s Community Leadership Program (CLP).

Participants included Bradley and Robin Axelrod of Ann Arbor, Marc and Ellen Lipton and Susan and Jeffrey Klein of Huntington Woods, Dafna and Greg Kaufman of Grand Rapids, and Larry Winer of Oak Park.

“On a personal level, I loved the conference. It nourished my soul and helped me to sink deeper cognitive, spiritual and philosophical roots that allow me to withstand the increased turmoil that we are all experiencing during this period of pandemic and political upheaval,” noted Jeffrey Klein.

Larry Winer added, “One of the most important aspects of the program were the discussions that provided ideas and tools, especially those dealing with communication and thought. If we can talk openly and honestly, we can accomplish so much.”

After the community leadership program ended, Hartman welcomed more than 160 rabbis from all denominations and affiliations to the Jerusalem campus for an opportunity to learn with faculty. Among the group, were four rabbis from Michigan, including Rabbi Ariana Silverman of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, Rabbi Aaron Starr of Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield, Rabbi Joshua Whinston of Temple Beth Emeth in Ann Arbor and Rabbi Alan Alpert of Muskegon.

Rabbi Whinston said, “All too often, conversations about Israel are one-dimensional and reductionist. The Shalom Hartman Institute engages us in wonderful Torah learning, thoughtful conversations, and complex issues of identity and peoplehood. There are few Jewish spaces today that are as authentically pluralistic and interested in difficult conversations. I always feel deeply nourished by the Torah I learn with Hartman and excited to share that Torah with my community. Hartman offers the Jewish community an opportunity to engage in a safe and meaningful space. It was a blessing to be with my colleagues these past 10 days.”

Rabbi Starr added, “Proverbs tells us, ‘As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another’ (Proverbs 27:17). After spending these weeks learning from Hartman faculty and studying with Hartman colleagues, immersed with Israelis and celebrating with Shaarey Zedek friends visiting Israel, I return home wiser, impassioned and ready to grow in my leadership of the Jewish people.”

The Institute in Jerusalem also gathered heads of day schools, journalists, campus professionals and Muslim leaders all from North America for specialized cohort learning opportunities throughout the summer.

Rabbi Lisa Stella, director of Religious Life and Education at the University of Michigan Hillel, was part of the campus professionals convening. She noted, “I am incredibly grateful for the time I spent at the Shalom Hartman Institute with my colleagues from the campus world. We were given opportunities to meet and learn with and from so many people that expanded and complicated the “Israel story” in powerful ways. As we often tell our students, there is no learning that compares to the experiential learning on the ground, in the land and face-to-face with people who live there. To then be able to process and discuss with one another was invaluable.”

The Shalom Hartman Institute is dedicated to bringing local leaders from both the professional and volunteer world to engage with challenging ideas and insights in the hopes that their leadership will help shape the future of Jewish life. The representatives from Michigan visiting Hartman’s Jerusalem campus this summer are renewed and excited to bring their learning back to the local community.

Rebecca Starr is the director of regional programs for the Shalom Hartman Institute.