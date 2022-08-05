“Being virtual makes me a lot more accessible to my clients,” Lowenthal says. “My clients can call me, text me and message me through client portals.”

Josh Lowenthal always knew he was going to be a lawyer.

The owner and founder of Law Office of Joshua A. Lowenthal PLC, a Michigan-based virtual law firm, grew up with an entrepreneurial spirit. “Both of my parents were very entrepreneurial,” he explains. “For me, law school always made sense.”

Specializing in business, estate planning and tax concerns, Lowenthal, 30, is a graduate of Hillel Day School and the Frankel Jewish Academy of Metropolitan Detroit.

He later graduated from the University of Michigan in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in both political science and psychology before attending law school at Washington University in St. Louis School of Law.

Prior to launching his own business, Lowenthal worked at several firms, including Plante Moran and KPMG. Now based in Lafayette, Ind., where his wife, Alexa, works at Purdue University, Lowenthal operates a full-fledged law practice that’s entirely remote.

“Law was a nice intersection with a couple of different hobbies I had,” Lowenthal explains of pursuing a law career. “I was really involved in politics for a time, so law was the best route for me to pursue that passion in a meaningful way.”

Making Law Personable and Accessible

Having a diverse practice that combines multiple areas of law allows Lowenthal to build lifelong relationships with his clients.

“It really lets me get to know my clients at a very intimate level and grow with them,” he explains, especially of estate planning. “Oftentimes, I start working with a lot of parents and if something happens to the parents, I’m there for their kids.”

Working on his own, Lowenthal explains, also gives him a chance to offer more personalized services. “I believe that the best services come from little guys,” he says. “Having my own firm, building a firm that really fits my core values, allows me to provide higher quality legal services to more people in a more impactful way.”

Yet, launching his firm in the height of a global health pandemic — September 2020, to be exact — made going virtual a smart option for both Lowenthal, who is licensed in Michigan, and his Michigan-based clients. It also allowed him to practice law virtually while living in Indiana, so he could be with his wife at Purdue.

Clients can use Lowenthal’s services for several reasons. He helps people start businesses, create estate plans and line up affairs through probate, for example, all via a remote setting.

“Being virtual makes me a lot more accessible to my clients,” Lowenthal says. “My clients can call me, text me and message me through client portals.”

It also gives clients more flexibility and convenience when it comes to scheduling their appointments. Lowenthal meets with clients while they are in their cars, on lunch breaks or even after dinner when they are at home simply spending time with their kids. “That’s the world we live in,” he says. “I enjoy that.”

Providing Legal Services to Those in Need

In addition to his virtual law firm, Lowenthal volunteers his services at the Low Income Taxpayer Clinic, where he provides free legal resources to low-income taxpayers and resolves their taxes with the IRS.

“There’s no better feeling in the world,” he says of his volunteer work, “when I work with someone who is struggling and doing everything they can to stay afloat, to be able to guide them and help solve this problem for them.”

These crucial services, Lowenthal explains, help give people a fresh start.

“The law is scary,” he admits. “A lot of times, people talk to lawyers maybe once or twice in their lives. For me, breaking down that process and making it accessible is something I enjoy.”

Outside of work, Lowenthal enjoys spending time with his wife and newborn son, Aidan, as well as camping and hiking. When he’s not busy with work or family, he likes to explore Western states such as California and Colorado, or Western Michigan. Lowenthal is also affiliated with Temple Shir Shalom remotely.

Yet in a new world where virtual services are steadily becoming the norm, Lowenthal has found his niche in the field of law — and has developed a practice that brings meaningful results to both him and his clients.

“I get to work with real people,” he says, “and create real results.”