During the isolation imposed in response to COVID, writer Suzy Farbman found a way to move from feelings of listlessness and lethargy and share her outlook with others. She took on a new project that enthusiastically became her third book.

Detroit’s Cass Corridor & Beyond: Adventures of an Art Collector was released in June and was unlike Farbman’s two earlier books. The new book, part art and part memoir, stayed in the realm of her happy experiences as a collector.

The book is a coffee table project mostly showing what she collected and the people she learned from while putting the collection together. The intensity began with an abstracted rabbit she picked out for her husband, Burton, to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.

“This is the story of the art world I knew,” said Farbman, whose own career has included stints of writing for the Detroit News, Women’s Wear Daily and Better Homes and Gardens. Her new book is filled with pictures of her Franklin home with many photos taken by Beth Singer.

“An art world less stabilized by politics and political correctness … A world where people felt comfortable in crowded galleries and museums … This is the story of the Detroit I knew and wrote about, mostly in the 1970s and ’80s, the art world I experienced, the joy I had in collecting.”

Farbman, who currently writes for the web magazine Read the Spirit, tells about the spiritual inspirations that move people away from difficult circumstances. Farbman’s new book aims to leave behind the feelings expressed in her earlier accounts of the most traumatic times in her life.

The first book, Back From Betrayal: Saving a Marriage, a Family, a Life (2004), recalls a battle to resume relationships after the discovery of infidelity. The second book, Godsigns: Health, Hope & Miracles, My Journey to Recovery (2012), recalls a battle to save her life from cancer.

While each of the earlier books took five years to write, the most recent was completed in one year with the help of friends who could manipulate the technical side of reproducing pictures. It was self-published, as were the others.

“I love the cover shot and the graphics of the cover,” Farbman said. “I like the breeziness with which the story is told.”

Looking through the pictures in the book, seeing the art and the people behind the art, helps relate the professional contacts Farbman met and befriended as she got to know the art culture of the Cass Corridor, near Wayne State University. Both the design specialists and the representative sellers were significant, and an index in the back of the book helps find the images shown.

Always a Collector

A cousin, Lydia Winston Malbin, introduced Farbman to art when Farbman was 16. Making their impressions were Italian works covering the walls in the Malbin home. Later, in the start of a career following her graduation from the University of Michigan, Farbman got to know Gertrude Kasle, who had a gallery near the Detroit building where Farbman worked early in her career.

This author has many happy memories in establishing a collection and friendships that go along with the artistic examples. Brenda Goodman, for instance, is a friend who moved outside of Michigan but has pieces of her work displayed by local presenters.

“Brenda’s work just gets better and better,” Farbman said. “It’s exciting to have been in on the ground floor with her. I’ve admired her work for so long.”

Another outstanding artistic memory has to do with a trip to Japan the author made in 2018 with her sister. Farbman labels that the most impressive experience of all the artwork she has observed.

The Farbmans, members of Temple Beth El, have two sons and seven grandchildren who attend Hillel Day School. Although Farbman doesn’t look specifically for art by Jewish artists, there is some in the collection.

Farbman, 78, has stopped acquiring new pieces, but she has not begun her promised downsizing. A daughter-in-law likely will be the recipient and, with this book, will have an outline of the contents of the collection.

“I want readers to derive joy from my book, and I hope they will come away with a sense that they, too, can enjoy art,” Farbman said. “It doesn’t have to be so serious or intimidating.

“They can enjoy the ability to mix old antiques with contemporary pieces and just derive a joy and pleasure from their surroundings and from what collecting can do in terms of enriching their lives.

“I hope the book gives a little more credibility to a remarkable group of artists and amazing art dealers who deserve respect.”

Details

Detroit’s Cass Corridor & Beyond: Adventures of an Art Collector is available on Amazon in hard and soft covers.