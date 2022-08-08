Money raised will support NCJW’s youth projects.

Detroit Youth Choir, the beloved Detroit-based children’s choir that achieved the second-place spot in America’s Got Talent in 2019, will perform in a fundraising concert at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at Temple Shir Shalom, 3999 Walnut Lake Road, West Bloomfield.

The concert, “An Afternoon of Music for All Ages,” is being held by National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan (NCJW|MI) to raise money for its many important youth projects, including the Back 2 School Store, backpacks for homeless youth, blankets for children in hospitals and in foster care, and childhood literacy programs.

Fox 2 Detroit TV anchor and WNIC radio personality Jay Towers will be emceeing the event and doors open at 3 p.m.

NCJW|MI is a social justice and grassroots volunteer organization operating in Metro Detroit for more than 130 years to improve the lives of women, children and families.

“Detroit Youth Choir is the pride of our city and showcases the amazing talents our young people have, when given a chance,” said Sallyjo Levine, NCJW|MI president.

“Our organization is committed to making sure all children in Metro Detroit get the start they deserve, whether that is providing them with new clothes and school supplies for starting the academic year or offering comfort in the form of cozy blankets to sick children or those in foster care. This fundraiser will ensure that these projects remain strong and effective.”

Artistic Director and President of the Detroit Youth Choir Anthony White said his young singers were very grateful for the opportunity to headline the concert.

“To perform for NCJW will be an amazing opportunity to share our gifts and talents to a brand-new audience,” he explained.

Since 2014, NCJW|MI has organized the Back 2 School Store event, where low-income pre-identified Detroit children are provided with their own personal shopper to choose the appropriate coat, clothing and school supplies. In 2019, 748 children attended the event.

Due to the pandemic, the program has been modified with clothing and supplies being distributed to children via agencies. This month, 900 Detroit children will go back to school with clothing and supplies from the Back 2 School store program and 1,350 low-income and homeless students in Oakland County will receive filled backpacks.

Last year, more than 300 low-income children in Metro Detroit, identified by 19 local agencies, nonprofit organizations and schools, received new winter coats, socks, mittens and PJ bottoms, in a drive-through event called “Wrapped in Warmth.” Money raised at the concert will be used to support programs such as these.

Tickets for the concert cost $36 for adults, $10 for children ages 6 to 19 and free for children 5 and under. Patron tickets are $75.

To register for the concert, go to ncjwmi.org or call (248) 355-3300, ext. 0.