In central Israel, the distance from Kiryat Gat to Shaalvim is about 50 kilometers (a bit more than 30 miles). A greater socio-economic distance separates the national religious high schools in those two locations.

Most of the students at ORT Gross, a high school for girls in Kiryat Gat, immigrated as children from Ethiopia. Their parents, for the most part, do manual labor or work as caretakers. The students look forward to passing high school exams and graduating before starting national service or enlistment in the military, where many of the students will serve as medical suppORT staff. Although they attend a national religious school, many of the students have relinquished their parents’ commitment to religious ritual.

At Ulpanat Shaalvim, a national religious high school in Shaalvim, most of the students are Israeli natives. Their parents, by and large, have university degrees and work as professionals. The students aspire to excellent grades on their post-high school placement examinations, the Bagrut examinations, leading to competitive placements at national service and the military, and then at university. The students, for the most part, have deep commitments to advanced religious learning and ritual observance.

This past academic year, the Ministry of Education (Misrad HaHinukh), in conjunction with a youth group, Ezra (something like a religiously committed versions of Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts), initiated a program to realize several goals: At the end of the junior year, three girls from schools like Ulpanat Shaalvim would move to Kiryat Gat, and do their senior year at ORT Gross in Kiryat Gat. This matched an existing program for the parallel boys’ high schools.

The program is named Shelef (acronym for “Shiministim leAyarot Petuah” or “Twelfth Graders for Development Towns”) so the girls are called Shelafiot. My granddaughter No’a Finkelman is one of them.

The three students shared an apartment in Kiryat Gat, taking care of their own cooking, cleaning and laundry, though the program provided funding for these household expenses. The students in the program attended classes at ORT Gross each morning and arranged regular study-partnerships with their local counterparts.

Each of the Shelafiot had a special assignment: One provided suppORT for students with disabilities and their siblings; another served as a tutor in mathematics. The Shelafiot students volunteered at an enrichment program for children in a nearby neighborhood two times a week, playing with them and helping with homework. Once a month, they led holiday programs for the children in their apartment building.

The Program’s Multiple Goals

The Shelef program has interrelated goals. The students at ORT Gross in Kiryat Gat get to know students their own age who are religiously observant, smart, ambitious and also fun. The students from more privileged backgrounds get to know students their own age whose life situation involves many more challenges. Because every society has forces pulling its constituent segments apart, and other forces bringing the segments together, Shelef aims to strengthen the forces pulling Israeli society together.

Wassen, one of the local students at ORT Gross, wrote: “The Shelef program in our class greatly influenced the social/educational situation of all the girls in the class. The moment the girls arrived, they simply caused the class to come together in a way that had not happened in the past five years.

“I think that because of the Shelafiot, all of us began to study for examinations. They helped with studies, and they provided the possibility to study (at the Shelafiot apartment).

“More than that, they thought up crazy ideas for each holiday and invited the girls to celebrate the holiday with them. I think that this excellent program brings us the highest quality girls.

Oshrat, a teacher, wrote: “The program contributed much to the class, both in education and in social values. The Shelafiot were almost teachers for the girls, and they helped them in studies for the examinations and for the Bagrut.

“In addition to the many values they brought to the class, in studies and in education — it was tangible that the class accepted them with hospitality, with love, and the girls felt that. The girls gave a tremendous amount, but the girls also came away enriched.”

A Shelafiot’s Perspective

No’a confirmed the teacher’s observation that the experience enriched her. She has gained a much deeper appreciation of Ethiopian Jewish culture. She felt impressed by her classmates’ deep connection to the music and food culture of their birthplace.

“Reading about the culture does not compare with actually immersing in it,” she said.

She further observed that she benefited academically from serving with Shelef. As a kind of role model, she felt some pressure to do well on every test. Also, the experience of teaching her study partners resulted in improving her own grasp of the material.

She also learned to let go of the need to “do it all yourself; sometimes it is appropriate to ask for help.” Many of the students in Kiryat Gat have responsibilities for younger siblings and some for ailing parents. They find extended family and community resources.

No’a said: “They impress me with their ability not to be afraid to ask for help when they need it.

“One of the most impORTant lessons that I took from this experience,” she added, “is not to take what I have for granted. I should be thankful for everything that I thought was just normal.”

She found the teachers at ORT Gross inspiring in their commitment to every one of their students. “You cannot fake caring.”