Young Israel of Southfield (YIS) hosted a successful Grill the Rabbi event on Wednesday, July 13, where congregants had the opportunity to ask YIS Rabbi Yechiel Morris questions in an open forum.

Sara Mor, who’s a member of the congregation and part of the YIS Education Committee, helped put the event together.

“We try to do events really geared toward the adults in the community, either bringing in speakers or different things of interest,” Mor said.

She said the original plan was to have an intimate barbecue grill event in someone’s backyard. But, because of the weather, they shifted indoors at the synagogue. Mor said it ended up being better attended than expected.

“It was a great turnout, with more than 60 adults and about 40 children. A lot of our members are young families.”

Although they moved inside, they continued the theme with grilled foods for all. They had a movie playing for the kids because the event was geared for the adults.

Mor says they had members submit questions in advance, and people were able to ask Morris more questions during the event.

“Questions ranged from organ donation to abortion, to questions about synagogue leadership and the future of the community and challenges within the community, as the rabbi sees it,” she said.

Mor said they also talked about the importance of being able to ask your rabbi questions.

“Rabbi Morris explained to us that this event shouldn’t be the only time we ask questions. He said people should feel free coming to him anytime they have questions; it shouldn’t be a one-time thing. But not everyone is comfortable asking questions.”

This event brought YIS closer together, Mor said, giving members an opportunity to connect with Morris and for him to connect with his members.

“For the rabbi to hear what people are curious about and find interesting is very important,” Mor explained.

While they had a big turnout for the kickoff Grill the Rabbi event, Mor says she would like to host another in a less institutional setting with half the amount of people, making it more intimate and conversational.