Ryan credits his brother Dylan as the catalyst to pivot from just online retailing and wholesale supply to also opening a store of their own.

For brothers Ryan and Dylan Burke, 24 and 21, leaning into the zeitgeist for nostalgia has manifested itself into a newly opened brick-and-mortar shop called The Vintage Vault, located in Clawson’s downtown shopping district.

Older brother Ryan, whose passion for authentic retro apparel started when he was attending college in Kalamazoo, waxes poetic about items produced years, even decades before he was likely a glimmer in his parents’ eyes.

“Each of these items has a story, a backstory; and I love being able to recall them when someone asks about an item,” Ryan explains during a recent Friday afternoon at the shop. “When someone comes in and asks about a vintage T-shirt and I can demonstrate what makes it authentic, whether it’s the stitching or the way the graphic was produced, it’s great.”

There’s no doubt Ryan knows his trade. In addition to the store, the older Burke brother is a team captain at the Detroit-based company StockX, a high-end online peer-to-peer reseller, where he provides expertise in the authentication of an item’s value.

He says he began selling vintage clothing, which is defined as something more than 20 years old, back in 2016, out of his dorm. Ryan says he would collect items from other vintage stores, estate sales and garage sales and resell them online. Eventually, he explained, his accumulation of items outpaced his ability to store his wares.

“I was selling online, like on eBay, Depop (another peer-to-peer selling platform), Facebook, wherever I could generate sales out of my college dorm,” Ryan says, adding how, when he returned to the Detroit area, his vast inventory allowed him to not only sell directly to the public but also provide wholesale lots to the many vintage stores in the area. “I had too much merchandise to store, and it got to a point when I was living at my mother’s house … I amassed so much inventory I had to get my own house because there was nowhere else to put it all.”

Ryan credits his brother Dylan as the catalyst to pivot from just online retailing and wholesale supply to also opening a store of their own. The younger Burke brother, who began working the trade shows that Ryan would produce and host at the Huntington Bank Center (the former Cobo Hall), soon realized he, too, had a knack for what makes something unique.

“Dylan started vending our booths for us at the vintage exchanges and just grew a passion for it,” Ryan says. “He’s a big sports guy and has a real eye for items that are special,” noting rare colors and unique graphics associated with sports merchandise. “I had wanted to open the store for a while, and Dylan was kind of the push behind it to be like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’”

Being the younger entrepreneur, Dylan offers significant deference toward his older brother while echoing the value of an item’s backstory. “I just think backstories are cool, so, as far as like the sports T-shirts go, I make a good connection with them since it makes me think of that year and whatever, which also helps in the sale.”

The Burke brothers’ store is atypical of many typical vintage shops insofar as it’s free of must, clutter and a prototypically indifferent sales staff. These young men love interacting with customers, which was evidenced by the 30 minutes each spent with a woman who ended up buying nothing but left the store happy.

“People love to talk, and we enjoy every conversation,” Ryan says, explaining that by the items sold, everyone has a story and those stories are critical to moving merchandise. “We restock at least 20 to 50 items every single night. You know there’s usually not an item that lasts on a rack for more than two weeks … that way we can keep the inventory fresh.”

The Vintage Vault, located at 38 14 Mile Road just east of Main Street in downtown Clawson, is currently open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday-Sunday.

Follow them on Instagram @thevintagevaultclawson.