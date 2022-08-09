Perel’s indomitable optimism and generous spirit touched the lives of all who knew her.

Perel (Paula) Schulkind could be the heroine of a novel — a courageous and resourceful woman who survived the Holocaust and became the matriarch of a large and loving family. Her indomitable optimism and generous spirit touched the lives of all who knew her.

Perel, the mother of Rebbetzin Chaya Sarah Silberberg of Bais Chabad Torah Center in West Bloomfield, passed away on July 13, 2022, at her daughter Freidy’s New York home in Mill Basin, Brooklyn, surrounded by loved ones. She was 98.

Perel was born in 1923 in Krakow, Poland, the oldest child of Eliyahu and Simcha (Fraida) Stern. While she and her siblings attended Jewish schools and summer camps, they learned the importance of helping others from their father, who risked his life to bring food and clothing to those in need amid the growing waves of antisemitism in German-controlled Poland.

When she was 17, the Nazis forced Perel and her family to leave their home in Krakow and go to another part of Poland where they were forced to wear yellow armbands. Her resourceful mind and non-Jewish features — blond hair and blue eyes — enabled her to evade the Nazis and travel to the town of Wisznicze, where she sent for the rest of her family.

The safe haven proved only temporary as the Nazis gained more power in Poland. Perel and her family were in a state of constant panic, running from one place to the next to avoid capture. In the town of Bochnia, they lived in an attic and slept five in a bed until the Germans came searching for her brother, and it was time to flee again.

Eventually they were captured by the Nazis, and Perel’s sister Faigel was killed that day along with 700 other Jewish teens. Perel was taken to Auschwitz, where she suffered for two years, subsisting on bits of bread and watery soup. At night she slept on a board shared by several girls.

Every day as she performed her job of filling grenades with powder, she watched the Nazis take groups of people away to be murdered, never knowing if her turn was coming. Despite her meager rations, she shared what little she had to save others who were sick or starving, including a young woman named Edja.

When the Nazis evacuated Auschwitz to evade the approaching Russian army, Perel was part of the infamous “Death March” to Germany, where 15,000 Jews died. She survived the deadly journey, together with a nightgown she had “purchased” in exchange for bread. Deathly ill in the camp at Neustadt-Glewe, she went to the infirmary and she saw the women lying there naked in bed. She returned to her barrack to retrieve that nightgown to preserve her remaining dignity. During that small window of time, the Nazis shot all the patients in the infirmary. That nightgown saved her life.

After the war ended, she went to Krakow with Edja, who gave her the means to leave Poland. Perel’s entire family had died during the Holocaust, with the exception of her uncle by marriage, Yaakov Kopel Schulkind, whose wife and children had been killed by the Nazis, her cousin Itche Schacter (and a few others). Together the three of them traveled to a displaced persons camp in Germany, where she and Schulkind were married. In 1949, the couple finally left “accursed Germany” and moved to the United States. They made their home in Brooklyn, N.Y., where they lived in Williamsburg for 12 years before settling in Borough Park.

New Generations

Although grateful for surviving the war and being able to start a new life, their hearts were filled with sorrow over the brutal loss of their families. Their pain ultimately began to ease with the birth of their two daughters, Chaya Sarah and Fraidy, named after the couple’s respective mothers.

The couple’s happiness continued to increase as their daughters married and had children of their own. Perel’s greatest source of joy was her ever-growing extended family of in-laws, cousins, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, who lovingly called her “Bobby,” the Polish/Yiddish word for grandma.

“She would often say in Yiddish, ‘one may not complain,’ and she lived up to that motto,” said her grandson, Rabbi Shneur Silberberg of Bais Chabad Torah Center. “Bobby did not allow her dark, painful past to paint the world she chose to create for herself.”

Instead of bemoaning the past, Perel turned her experiences into life lessons for her family. Receiving help from the young woman whose life she had saved by sharing her bread was a reminder to share what you have with others who need it more. To demonstrate the power of an encouraging word when someone feels hopeless, she would recount the time a stranger stopped her from ending her life on a dark day in Auschwitz. Although the Nazis took everything she valued in her life, she found the strength to rise up and create a better life, and she never lost faith in God, despite the horrors she and millions of others endured.

Yaakov Kopel Schulkind passed away in 1986. Perel later married Moshe Goldstein, who died in 1995.

“I’m thankful to my beloved Bobby for teaching us that we can rise from even the worst experiences, to pursue and build new life, to trust in Hashem, and to give and love unconditionally,” said Shneur Silberberg.

Perel Schulkind is survived by her daughters, Mrs. Chaya Sarah (Rabbi Meilech) Silberberg of West Bloomfield and Mrs. Freidy (Shaul, obm) Eisen of Mill Basin, Brooklyn; 10 grandchildren, more than 60 great-grandchildren, and two great-great granddaughters.

She was the daughter of the late Eliyahu and Simcha (Fraida) Stern, the beloved sister of the late Feige, Leah and Shaul Stern. and the wife of the late Kopel Schulkind and the late Moshe Goldstein.

The funeral was held at Shomrei Hadas Chapels in Brooklyn, N.Y. Contributions in memory of Perel Schulkind may be made to Bais Chabad Torah Center or a charity of one’s choice.