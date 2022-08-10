Beth Israel is a synagogue that produces a lot of rabbis, which Rabbi Nadav Caine attributes to its highly participatory nature.

Since its establishment in 1916, Beth Israel Congregation has had a key influence on Jewish life in Washtenaw County.

The congregation began informally by celebrating the High Holidays in the home of Osias Zwerdling. For the next 40 years, Zwerdling served as president of the congregation. Over the course of that time, Beth Israel functioned as the sole Jewish congregation in Ann Arbor.

The congregation went without a rabbi for many years, hiring various people who wore several hats at the same time. Even after they hired their first rabbi, Joshua Sperka, the congregation made do without one off and on, sustained by a spirit of volunteerism.

Beth Israel was one of the first Conservative congregations in Southeast Michigan to become an egalitarian congregation.

Prior to moving to its current location in 1978, the congregation met in different homes and, at one time, shared a building with the University of Michigan Hillel Foundation.

Among the longest-serving rabbis were Rabbi Julius Weinberg (1952-1961), Rabbi Allan Kensky (1971-1988) and Rabbi Robert Dobrusin (1988-2018). Dobrusin now serves as Beth Israel’s Rabbi Emeritus. Rabbi Nadav Caine has served as Beth Israel’s head rabbi since 2018.

A nearly 450 family/member unit synagogue, Beth Israel has an active conversion/intro to Judaism program, which has become a special feature of the congregation. Caine sometimes works with 12 to 15 students a year.

The congregation has lectures and classes all the time, usually led by experts in their field.

“This year, we’re going to be doing a lot with the mental and spiritual health of teenagers, given what I really feel is probably an unequaled impact the pandemic has had on them,” Caine said.

Caine describes Beth Israel as having two religious schools. “We started the Hebrew Day School of Ann Arbor and about half of our kids go there,” he said. “We have a very special relationship with them. The other half of our children go to our own Hebrew school, Beth Israel Religious School. So, I feel like we’re a congregation of two schools that between them provide amazing opportunities for Jewish families in Ann Arbor.”

Beth Israel is a synagogue that produces a lot of rabbis, which Caine attributes to its highly participatory nature.

“When you join us, we have free training. We’ll train you to learn Hebrew and lead any part of the service you like. We just had someone convert and I said their next step is to lead services,” Caine said.

“We presently have three children who grew up here who are now in rabbinical school, and one who just got ordained and has his own synagogue. I think it’s special that anyone can walk in at any stage of life and be trained to participate — and quickly.”

Through its Social Action Committee, Beth Israel is active in the social justice sphere.

“We have several special Shabbats we do every year, so when things come up, whether it’s about voting rights or refugees, we bring in speakers and commit a service to it,” Caine said. “The other thing is we have reading groups around anti-racism, about incarceration issues. Anything that comes up, we’ll read it and talk about it. Sometimes that translates into action but often it’s about activating people through awareness.”

Beth Israel is also Hazon-certified. “We have a Hazon sustainability seal, which is not easy to get, and you have to earn. We’re always pursuing environmentalist ideas,” Caine said.

Caine describes Beth Israel congregants as well-read individuals who take Judaism and Jewish tradition seriously. Being in a university town, Beth Israel sees a large University of Michigan population in its congregant base.

“If you accidentally lost a kippah, you’re likely for it to be returned to you by either someone who’s involved in Michigan medicine or someone who’s involved in teaching or administration at the university,” he said.

On Saturdays, you’ll find a massive Shabbat community at Beth Israel with a highly touted kosher lunch. On a non-pandemic Saturday morning, you’ll find more than 100-120 people congregating — something Rabbi Caine is proud of.

Considering its long history in Ann Arbor, Caine said, “To me, Beth Israel has been the mother of Judaism and the Jewish community in Ann Arbor for over 100 years.”