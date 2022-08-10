In just one day, DeeDee raised $440 from her bake sale.

Danielle “DeeDee” Lefkowitz, 9, of Southfield was nominated as Volunteer of the Week for her successful bake sale to raise money to support Chai Lifeline, a New-York-based organization that helps children and families coping with cancer and other serious illnesses.

This summer, DeeDee has been enjoying her time at Camp Ganeinu in Farmington Hills, a Jewish day camp where they teach campers about giving back through fundraising efforts to charities and nonprofits like Chai Lifeline.

“DeeDee came home and asked me how she could help raise money for Chai Lifeline,” explained Rachel Lefkowitz, DeeDee’s mom.

Both DeeDee and her mom began to brainstorm, and DeeDee came up with the idea of a bake sale.

“I thought the best way to make a lot of money is to make Shabbos desserts,” DeeDee said.

DeeDee then picked out four types of desserts she wanted to bake for Shabbos: chocolate brownies, Rice Krispies treats, fingertip cake and chocolate chip cookies.

“We prepped in advanced on a Wednesday night and what’s amazing is that this was just one week of prepping and one Shabbos,” Rachel said.

“It was fun to make everything, and it made me feel good,” DeeDee added.

DeeDee baked all the goodies with her mom and let people at her synagogue, Young Israel of Southfield, know she would be selling baked goods to raise money for Chai Lifeline. After prepping all the desserts, they packaged them in containers with stickers that said, “Thank you for supporting Chai Lifeline! Love, DeeDee.”

In just one day, DeeDee raised $440 from her bake sale.

“People said they loved my cookies!” DeeDee said with a big smile across her face.

“I am so proud of DeeDee for initiating this wonderful fundraiser for Chai Lifeline,” Rachel said. “Her authentic passion to help others is contagious, and I feel so blessed that she let me be a part of it.”

Since the bake sale, people have been asking if DeeDee is going to do another one.

“We would do it again; in terms of how often, we still have to figure that out. But we are amazed of the turnout we had for doing this for the first time,” Rachel said.

If you would like to nominate someone to be the next volunteer of the week, send a nomination with a short paragraph telling us why to rsweet@thejewishnews.com.