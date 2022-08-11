Getman was named the Express’ Rookie of the Year for the 1982 season.

Mike Getman had a brief stay in the Detroit area in the early 1980s, but it certainly had an impact on him — and he made an impact on Detroit sports history.

Getman was a member of the 1982 Detroit Express soccer team that won the American Soccer League championship.

The defender from Bloomington, Ind., played all 90 minutes of the Express’ championship-clinching 4-1 win over the Oklahoma City Slickers in front of more than 30,000 fans at the Pontiac Silverdome.

By winning the best-of-three league championship series 2-1, the Express became Detroit’s first championship team since the 1968 Detroit Tigers won the World Series.

“Everyone on our team loved Detroit, especially the energy of the city and the passion of our fans,” Getman said. “We did soccer camps for kids and got to meet a lot of people, and it was great being in the same facility as the Detroit Lions.”

Getman was named the Express’ Rookie of the Year for the 1982 season, but the folllowing season wasn’t a good one for him or the Express.

Getman was a starter early in the 1983 season, but he was released halfway through the year because the team was having financial issues. The Express folded after the season.

“We weren’t paid much back then, but it was enough to pay for rent and to eat,” Getman said. “As an American soccer player, you were just happy to be playing the sport you love as a professional.”

Now 62 and in his 30th year living in Birmingham, Ala., Getman has moved on from a successful career coaching college soccer teams to being involved in a youth soccer program in Birmingham that provides top-notch training and competition for elite players from the area.

Getman came back to the Detroit area in late July for a 40-year reunion of the Express league championship team.

Festivities included a golf outing at Fieldstone Golf Club in Auburn Hills and a private party at the Bloomfield Hills home of Heather and Jean Chidiac.

Heather Chidiac is the daughter of Sonny Van Arnem, who owned the Express franchise in the ASL during its four years in the league (1980-83).

“I still see a few of the guys who were on the Express team, and I’m Facebook friends with a couple others,” Getman said.

“But it was amazing getting together as a group for the first time in 40 years. It felt like we were never apart. We were a tight group then, and we are now.”

Getman played soccer for Indiana University in his hometown of Bloomington from 1978-81, playing in NCAA national championship games in 1978 and 1980.

After graduating from IU in December 1981, he attended tryout camps for ASL teams.

He remembers the Express tryout was held on a soggy, muddy field in February 1982, most likely at Oakland University.

“I didn’t play very well at the Express tryout,” he said. “But a month later, I found out I made the team.”

After not playing much the first half of the 1982 ASL season, Getman saw the field more in the second half, but he rarely started.

He played the entire league championship game because a teammate had been suspended as a result of a red-card ejection in the second game of the championship series, a 2-0 Express win at Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City beat the Express 1-0 in the series opener, the only game the Express lost at the Silverdome all season.

“We were the No. 1 seed for the playoffs. That’s why we had two home games for the championship series,” Getman said.

“Playing all our home games at the Silverdome certainly played a role in our good home record. Visiting teams weren’t used to playing there.”

The ASL championship game was played Sept. 23, 1982. Three days later, Getman got married in Bloomington.

Mike and Rena Getman will celebrate their 40th anniversary this year. They’ve lived in Birmingham, Ala., and been part of the Jewish community there for 30 years.

“There are more Jewish people living in Birmingham than you might think, about 5,000, and there are three synagogues,” Mike Getman said.

He was the soccer coach at the University of Alabama-Birmingham from 1992-2018, compiling a 280-202-47 record.

The Blazers played in the NCAA tournament eight times during his tenure as coach, making it to the Elite Eight in 1999 and Sweet Sixteen in 2001.

UAB was nationally ranked in 11 of Getman’s last 13 seasons there, including No. 3 in 2003. The Blazers beat No. 1-ranked UCLA in 1997, North Carolina in 2003, Southern Methodist in 2006 and defending NCAA champion Indiana in 2013.

Harvard College was Getman’s coaching stop from 1987-91 after being an assistant coach at Indiana from 1984-86.

Harvard was 42-26-9 in his five years there and made it to the NCAA Final Four in 1987, when the Crimson finished 14-1-3 and was ranked No. 1 in the country at one point.

At age 28, Getman became the youngest coach to reach college soccer’s Final Four. That accomplishment still stands.

All in all, Getman went 322-218-56 as a college coach for a .605 winning percentage.

Getman and his wife have three sons: Nathan, 28, Eli, 23, and Ethan, 22.

Nathan and Ethan are former college soccer players who are now assistant soccer coaches at Oglethorpe University in Atlanta and the University of Evansville, respectively.

Nathan served a stint in the U.S. Army before returning to college soccer.

Eli is a mathematician for a video game company.

Send sports news to stevestein502004@yahoo.com.