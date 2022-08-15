Shabbat at the Zoo is an annual partnership event for The Well and Temple Israel.

On Saturday, July 9, The Well and Temple Israel teamed up to host Shabbat at the Zoo for families with young children. At the Pierson Lake Picnic Site near the polar bear exhibit at the Detroit Zoo, more than 40 families came together to enjoy a special Shabbat morning.

A variety of craft projects and activities were available, and Rabbi Jeff Stombaugh of The Well and Rabbi Arianna Gordon of Temple Israel led a family-friendly Shabbat service with a bonus story time.

The program wrapped up with Hamotzi before the challah and snacks were distributed, and then families went on to enjoy the rest of the afternoon at the zoo. Shabbat at the Zoo is an annual partnership event for The Well and Temple Israel and is looked forward to by staff and participants alike.