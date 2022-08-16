Teen mental health first-aid teaches teens how to respond to mental health crises.

Going through a mental health crisis as a teenager can be scary.

“Data shows that, typically, teens will go to another teen first,” says Julia Cohen, who works as a youth mental health coordinator at Jewish Family Service (JFS). “Adults aren’t going to be that first person to respond.”

That’s why providing teens ages 15-18 with the proper tools, training and support to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental health and substance abuse challenges is so important.

To address that need and create more resources in the Jewish community, especially for younger populations, Farber Day School will work alongside Jewish Family Service to first train staff on teen mental health, who will then take their knowledge to train teens at the school on how to respond with “teen mental health first-aid.”

Representing Farber Day School at the training is school social worker Elana Miodownik (Mrs. Mio), who, alongside Cohen, will attend three days of training in August.

“Teen mental health first-aid is the most recent curriculum to come through the National Council of Behavioral Health,” Cohen explains. She adds that similar models exist for youth and adult mental health.

“It’s teaching teens how to identify and intervene when they have a peer who is experiencing a mental health challenge or crisis.”

An Increase in Anxiety

At Farber Day School, Miodownik works with students in kindergarten through eighth grade, but often sees previous students who have transitioned into high school. “They’re still like my students,” she says. “I have a deep connection with them.”

This past year, she’s noticed many students in that age group experiencing increased anxiety. “One student happened to have a panic attack during school,” she recalls, “and an ambulance came because they thought she was experiencing a physical health issue.”

This was an eye-opening situation that caused Miodownik to realize that many teens weren’t equipped with the knowledge of how to address a mental health crisis. Paired with increased anxiety overall due to pandemic stressors, school shootings and more, there was a greater need than ever to offer mental health education to teen populations.

“I felt now is a really important time for our students to be able to recognize whether their peers are truly struggling,” Miodownik explains, “and what they should do to intervene for those things.”

Learning How to Respond

Strategies for teen mental health first-aid can include, but aren’t limited to, learning breathing techniques and understanding when to alert a teacher for help. Teens can also learn common signs of panic attacks, such as shaking and shortness of breath.

“I’ve had girls come into my office crying because they don’t know what to do for their friend and they felt like their friend was really suffering,” Miodownik says. “They feel helpless that they’re not able to do anything and they also don’t know the proper adult to bring them to.”

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic pushed many teen mental health challenges to the forefront as well. “I think a lot of parents noticed while their children were home during lockdown how their anxiety was getting exacerbated,” Miodownik says. “There was more awareness and parents seeing it firsthand, as opposed to what we see in school.”

This created a stronger opportunity for partnerships with parents to make teen mental health first-aid and beyond a reality. Once Miodownik and Cohen complete their training, they hope to bring the curriculum not only to Farber Day School, but also to other schools and organizations in need that serve teenage Jewish populations.

For now, “my goal is to roll it out at Farber,” Cohen says, “but I don’t think it’s specific to just Farber. I think we should be rolling it out throughout the whole Jewish community.”

It would be an important addition to an already robust menu of mental health education and suicide prevention trainings currently offered in the overarching community.

“The idea is to add teen mental health first-aid to our menu that we offer so when there is a school that wants to partner with us, we can add it to our array [of offerings],” Cohen says. “It’s an untapped training intervention that fits into our goal to reduce stigma.

“The more we talk about it, the more we go to schools,” she adds, “we can normalize some of this so that we can be better support to one another.”