Among Elissa Berg’s earliest connections to Jewish learning was feeling the pride bestowed upon her by her grandparents as she recited erev Shabbat Kiddush on a weekend away with the extended family in one of the fabled kosher hotels on the Jersey shore. It was unheard of for girls to recite the Kiddush. Berg remembers her grandfather’s approval of the accomplishment.

“Early in my life, I realized that so much of what I loved about being Jewish came from my grandparents and how they made a big deal every time I came to them with something new that I had learned,” recalled Berg, 69. “That stuck with me all throughout my years in Jewish education. Children thrive when they see their efforts to learn are appreciated. That provides warm feelings and pride about Judaism. And that’s how I always approached Jewish education.”

After teaching religious school for Conservative and Reform congregations and serving as a Jewish programmer for Camp Tamarack Brighton, and directing schools for Temple Kol Ami and Adat Shalom, Berg retired after serving Congregation Beth Ahm as Jewish educator and programmer for nearly 10 years.

Rabbi Steven Rubenstein of Beth Ahm said Berg’s dedication made congregant families fortunate to have her as director and primary teacher over the years.

“Her deep background as a Jewish educator, her love of Jewish life and her care with her students made her a wonderful person to have at Beth Ahm,” Rubenstein said. “I think that the students appreciated Elissa and responded to her because she was attentive both to the material she was teaching as well as to the children in front of her.”

After 46 years in Jewish education, Berg understands that the makeup of the Jewish community has changed since her own childhood. Today’s Jewish families may not regularly attend Shabbat services or live in a neighborhood clustered with other Jewish families. There is more diversity in Jewish households, which may contain different religions and races.

But what has remained the same, Berg said, is the way a child feels when they have mastered something they have learned and when they know what they have learned is valued in the Jewish household and the Jewish community.

This May, Berg received her doctorate in Jewish studies from Chicago-based Spertus Institute of Jewish Learning & Leadership and focused on 21st Century Non-Day School Jewish Education. In her dissertation, she crafted several models of curricula intended to be used in a flexible after-school care setting where children could learn at their own pace and ramp up the learning according to the desires of the child and the family.

Berg describes it as a “pipe dream” for now in Detroit, but she did point to other places like Boston and the San Francisco Bay Area where such models were created to teach Judaism during after-school hours.

“Children have to come away from their religious learning with some kind of a knowledge base, and that is very difficult to accomplish with the model of supplementary education that exists now because of the busy schedule of families that have reduced the days and hours of religious instruction,” said Berg.

“But families still need after-school care. So, in communities that have high concentrations of Jewish populations, creating an after-school care program centered on Jewish learning in a safe, enriching and nurturing environment can be a potentially powerful approach to Jewish education in contemporary times.”

Making Family Central to Jewish Education

For Berg, the family rests at the center of all educational efforts. At Beth Shalom, with her late husband, Richard, and Harlene Appelman, she pioneered Jewish family education beginning in the 1980s. Since then, hundreds of Jewish families in Metro Detroit have experienced family camp.

“Bringing the family into an immersive experience like a Shabbat away at Tamarack Camps made a very big difference,” Berg said.

“At camp, educators can introduce lots of Jewish content but do it in a fun, subtle way. We would leave learning materials and other activities in different rooms, and next thing you knew, families felt comfortable having a meaningful discussion at a Shabbat dinner table. They felt capable of participating in a discussion; and experiences like this, early in a child’s education, with the family, made their learning very successful.”

During her time at Temple Kol Ami from 1988 to 1997, Berg recalled a most meaningful family education program focused on ethical wills that she did with Rabbi Norman Roman. She remembers how family members sat with teenage students and ate food from recipes that have passed down through generations and spent time discussing and writing down what were the most important elements of Judaism to pass along to the next generations. All was documented on video.

“Families really spent time thinking and talking about what they want to leave for their children,” Berg said. “We also asked the children what they would like to learn from their parents. This helped the students think about the most important things that Judaism can teach them and guide them throughout their life.”

Teaching Kindness

In addition to her convictions of the importance of teaching Judaism on a family level, above all, Berg said that Jewish educators today should focus on Jewish values such as chesed, kindness. This includes being kind and compassionate with those in one’s family or showing patience and respect in public places from the classroom to grocery stores and restaurants. And cultivating that kindness can be culled from the stories found in Jewish texts, Berg said.

Berg advised that to have success in supplementary Jewish education settings, children must have formal Jewish schooling through the high school years. This includes exposure to Hebrew, the holiday cycle, Jewish literature, ethics and Jewish history, and synagogue involvement.

“It’s essential that they enjoy Jewish experiences with families and friends, participate in Jewish organizations and youth groups and travel to Israel,” Berg said. “And all of this must be tailored to the students and the families that join with us. The more that we can provide, the more vibrant future Jewish communities will be in the future.”

Congregation Beth Ahm will honor the longtime service of Elissa Berg and Nancy Kaplan at Shabbat morning services on Aug. 20. A celebratory luncheon will follow. The community is invited to attend. RSVPs would be appreciated for the luncheon by calling Beth Ahm at (248) 851-6880.

